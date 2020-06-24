An experienced educator who got her start teaching at Culpeper Middle School is the newest member of the Germanna Community College Board.
Dr. Melanie R. Kay-Wyatt was appointed this month by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to represent the county for the next four years. Focused on fairness in education, she joins the community college board in a climate of national change.
“It’s critical to focus on equity,” Kay-Wyatt, an African American, said in a statement. “It’s more than a buzzword. We really need to speak to justice.”
“Funding is huge” as a roadblock to equity, she said, in terms of quality and bridging the digital divide. She is concerned about students from low-income families having the same high-speed, accessible internet access as do more affluent families.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on getting devices into students’ hands,” said Kay-Wyatt, the secondary education human resources director for Spotsylvania County Schools. “But they also have to have internet access.”
Even when there is access, she said, some families don’t have the bandwidth in their homes for two or three children to access materials online at the same time.
Virginia’s proposed phase-in of on-site social-distancing of K-12 students this fall will be especially difficult for younger elementary school students, Kay-Wyatt said. “They’re all about connecting, not social distancing,” she said.
Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson said Kay-Wyatt will significantly boost college leaders’ talent pool.
“Her background in human resources, curriculum and instruction and K-12 education adds strength to Germanna’s already robust board,” Gullickson said.
Asked about diversity initiatives at the Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper County, the community college president said Germanna is committed to the success of all of its students.
“National data show that African American student success in higher education has lagged for economic and cultural reasons that we’re working to address,” Gullickson said Wednesday.
In Germanna’s 50th anniversary year, the school is engaged in fundraising to keep its Gladys P. Todd Academy focused on first-generation students from low-income families, many of them students of color, she said.
“We have also begun a Black Minds Matter initiative to open a dialogue about how Germanna can be a local engine for positive and transformational change,” Gullickson said. “Dr. Kay-Wyatt will be a key advisor in these efforts.”
Kay-Wyatt said she was impressed with the initiative.
“Requiring visitors to the college website to see that before navigating to other pages shows a major commitment to equity,” she said.
When the initiative launched earlier this month, Germanna’s home page was entirely devoted to it for a week.
After graduating from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Kay-Wyatt taught special-education students at Culpeper Middle School for the 1996-97 school year, her first job before doing the same at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg. She later became principal of Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg.
Kay-Wyatt holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University; a master of education in educational leadership from the University of Mary Washington; and a master of science in education from Old Dominion University.
She has served as past president of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development International and chairwoman of the ASCD International board of directors.
Kay-Wyatt was recognized as the Fredericksburg Jaycees Educator of the Year in 2006 and the James Monroe High School Teacher of the Year in 2004.
She has two grown children, Billie and Temple Wyatt.
abrophy@starexponent.com 540/825-4315
