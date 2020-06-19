Five members of James Monroe High School’s Class of 2020 who attended a socially-distant graduation ceremony on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19.
Because the students “may have had direct exposure with others in attendance,” Fredericksburg School Superintendent Marci Catlett notified families and school staff Friday about the cases.
“Though we understand this may cause some uneasiness, the overall risk of exposure to the majority of students and staff at the event is considered low,” she stated in the announcement.
JM administrators and teachers came up with a way to give each of the school’s 233 graduating seniors a moment on stage—by placing a makeshift stage in the parking lot and conducting the service throughout the day for three days last week and again from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday. Students signed up for a time slot, and families were given specific directions about where to drop off students, where to stand when their family member walked across the stage and where they could take posed photos with the graduates.
Free Lance–Star coverage from one day’s event showed all the officials on stage wearing masks when the graduates came, one at a time, to receive diplomas. Other photos of family members watching showed some wearing facial coverings, some not.
In his weekly video to JM families, Principal Tim Duffy noted with “regret” that five students at Monday’s ceremony had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
“We wish them the best and their families and all those who were exposed to the virus,” he said. “This serves to remind us again how important it is to wear a mask when you’re in close quarters and to maintain social distancing protocols in public.”
Catlett’s letter recommended that anyone who attended Monday’s service be on the lookout for signs of illness, including cough, shortness of breath and a temperature higher than 100 degrees. Other symptoms may include chills, body aches, fatigue, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting. Those with symptoms should stay home, the letter advised, other than to seek medical care.
Symptoms associated with COVID-19 usually appear five to six days after exposure, but they can appear as few as two days later or as long as two weeks afterwards, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Friday, there were 188 young people, ages 10–19, in the Rappahannock Area Health District with confirmed cases of COVID-19. A month ago, on May 19, there were 77 cases in the same age group.
Anyone with questions or concerns about exposure at the JM graduation can contact the school system at 540/940-8411 or the health district’s call center at 540/899-4797.
