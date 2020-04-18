Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES OF 33 TO 36 WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY IN VIRGINIA, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND THE CENTRAL VIRGINIA PIEDMONT. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES MAY BRIEFLY DIP TO OR JUST BELOW FREEZING, PARTICULARLY OVER PORTIONS OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTH-CENTRAL MARYLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&