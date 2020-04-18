The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director for the first time has released public information detailing where and how many people—1,110—have been tested for COVID-19 in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
Dr. Wade Kartchner disclosed the details in apparent response to an email on Thursday to him from Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins critical of local testing for the deadly virus as compared to other rural areas of the state.
“I am wondering why our health district is not doing the same proactive measures in helping keep our community safe,” Jenkins stated in the email to Kartchner, copied to various local officials, specifically asking why there was not more drive-thru testing and use of the so-called “quick test.”
COVID-19 testing in the Culpeper region
The medical doctor, in a letter posted on the RRHD Facebook page Friday morning, “A note on COVID-19 testing in the district,” said each health district approaches the public health problems in their districts differently, based on available community and district resources.
“The COVID-19 response is no different,” Kartchner wrote. “We are fortunate in this district to have developed the needed capacity to test citizens of this district in a manner that is unique to our communities and our population … The availability to be tested has been developed throughout our five counties.”
District locations testing for the novel coronavirus, he said, are Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton, Culpeper Medical-UVA partnership, Dr. Dena Jennings (drive-thru testing) in Orange County, Med Express in Culpeper, Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton and Orange Family Physicians. Madison Free Clinic also recently announced it was doing drive-thru coronavirus testing.
Kartchner said he was proud to report “the local health district is punching way above its weight in testing per capita.”
The 1,105 people tested so far in the five counties, per capita, is 609/100,000, the medical director said, compared to Prince William County (570/100,000), Loudon County (466/100,000) and Fairfax County (633/100,000)—where reported positive cases, although, are in the thousands.
As of Friday, there were 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District with more than three-quarters of those in Culpeper and Fauquier. There were 95 cases on Thursday and 88 on Wednesday, compared to thousands in Northern Virginia.
“For a widespread rural district, we compare very favorably with our Northern Virginia neighbors. That is due to many hands pitching in and contributing to the effort,” Kartchner wrote. “The fight is still going forward. We have received so much help and support from our community agencies, governments and partners. We salute the hospitals and healthcare workers in the trenches every day. Let’s keep our eye on the ball and continue together as we will prevail in this battle.”
Police chief: local health district should do more
But Culpeper Police Chief Jenkins said he felt more should be done to protect the public and first responders.
“I spoke to some law enforcement professionals within the New River Health District and I learned what their health district is doing proactively compared to what our health district is doing is striking,” Jenkins wrote Kartchner on Thursday. The police chief mentioned a New River COVID-19 hotline for obtaining drive-thru testing at sites manned by the health department and other community partners. Jenkins also asked about so-called “quick tests” in use elsewhere.
“I see what other health districts that are similar to our health district … appearing to be doing much more … for our citizens and first responders,” Jenkins wrote. “It does raise questions for me and the safety of our own staff and citizens.”
Kartchner: a lot of misunderstanding about testing
Dr. Kartchner, in correspondence Friday with the Star-Exponent, said there has unfortunately been a lot of misunderstanding surrounding testing for the novel coronavirus. He said the “quick test” detects antibodies after one has been infected, but only turns positive 10-14 days after infection.
“It is not useful for determining acute infection,” Kartchner said. “A health department in the southwest is using this type of testing as an adjunct to their regular testing, but the data will be used for later research into disease prevalence as an aid to ‘reopening’ the economy.”
The health district director said testing capacity in the five counties is being monitored and at this point there is more capacity than demand. Kartchner said plans are being developed to expand testing if there is a need.
Asked about “reopening” the economy, the doctor said, “If done in a manner that will not overwhelm the healthcare system with a flood of new cases, I would support that completely. I will say that those decisions will be made on a statewide level.”
Jenkins: local coronavirus information hard to come by
Chief Jenkins, in a follow-up email Friday with the Star-Exponent, commended multiple local partners from the town and county ensuring his department and others have the needed support, from receiving proper PPE to weekly well-being phone checks with employees.
“This is how Culpeper always responds in moments of crisis,” the police chief said.
Jenkins added that collaboration with the local health district has not been as strong.
“I would expect the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District Director to be out front leading the charge to inform citizens on a continual basis, providing video updates to health district, virtual town hall meetings to answer questions of the public, and to provide testing of COVID-19 like other health districts,” he said. “This is the first time since the pandemic started that I have gotten any testing numbers … It should not be this difficult to get the little bit of information that we get.”
After repeated requests through various local and state agencies, Jenkins added, RRHD will now provide information to Culpeper County Emergency Services regarding local homes where people have tested positive for the highly infectious illness. That site information will then be shared with first responders responding to those addresses so that they can don the proper PPE, the police chief said.
Jenkins also requested the health district start providing information to local emergency officials regarding type of transmissions occurring in Culpeper County—direct contact, through travel or community transmissions.
As for potential exposure at the Culpeper PD, the police chief said there were two incidents where officers had direct contact with people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The subjects were hospitalized and tested, Jenkins said. To be safe, he said, the two officers and one civilian employee quarantined awaiting the test results.
The police chief said his department has adequate PPE and some to share with community partners lacking the crucial supplies. Jenkins said RRHD has not reached out to assist in this arena.
“Culpeper County is falling short along with the rest of the health district, just as our health district was silent for most of the opioid epidemic. During this difficult time, it is important for all partners and all leaders to be working in lockstep for a common goal and that is keeping Culpeper citizens safe.”
