A hospitalized woman in her 80s has become the first person to die of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the agency announced early Wednesday afternoon.
She had chronic medical conditions, and previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the district said in a statement. Public health workers had previously investigated her close contacts, the agency said.
She died of respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, the health district said. It is not providing any additional information about the woman.
“This is a tragic loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. “This most recent death, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing, is a reminder that we all need to be diligent in doing our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”
There are now 19 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahanonck-Rapidan Health District, according to new figures released Wednesday morning, April 1, by the Virginia Dept. of Health.
The daily update is six more for the five-county region than on Tuesday.
Culpeper County now has five cases, Fauquier has seven, Madison County has three and there are four diagnosed cases in Orange County. There were no reported cases in Rappahannock as of Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported there were 1,484 positive COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 208 people hospitalized and 34 deaths from the virus.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Virginia was confirmed on March 7. The Virginia Department of Health reported as of Wednesday 15,344 people had been tested for the virus.
There were 890 confirmed positive cases on March 29, 739 positive cases on March 28, and 604 on March 27.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on March 30 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The order is in effect until June 10.
The number of positive cases has increased each day because more testing is being done and the virus is being disseminated widely via community spread, Northam said last week in a press conference
Due to shortages, more testing and more personal protective equipment are greatly needed across Virginia, he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
