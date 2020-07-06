From a distance, local residents enjoyed a professional fireworks show on the hot and humid evening of July 4.
Zambelli Fireworks presented the pyrotechnics on behalf of the town of Culpeper from elevated Rockwater Park, for the first time.
In the past, Yowell Meadow Park—on the other side of town—was the place for the fireworks display and in recent years, along Col. Jameson Boulevard, where crowds would set up chairs for viewing the patriotic show.
But this year, due to COVID-19 and continued calls for distancing, the town selected Rockwater Park for the fireworks and closed the park to spectators.
Still, the red-white-and-blue shone through with fireworks seen around town, including from the highly situated Jamie Ireland Bell Tower at Culpeper Baptist Church, about a mile away on South West Street.
The bell tower is named for a Baptist minister from Scotland who got thrown in jail in Culpeper for preaching during colonial times. Ireland (1745-1806) was tortured and ridiculed, according to historical accounts, and three attempts were made on his life.
An icon among Virginia Baptists, Ireland spent five months in the Culpeper jail beginning in November of 1769 because he refused to be silenced by the established religion in place at the time, the Anglican Church or then-called Church of England.
Preaching without a license in the Virginia colony was very much against English rules, and 10 prominent Baptist preachers were jailed in Culpeper in the 1700s for ignoring the directive.
