Some 67 fire, police and rescue vehicles looped around Culpeper Medical Center on Thursday night to honor the Hometown Heroes at the community’s nonprofit hospital during National Hospital Week and National Police Week.
The parade, which would rank as one of Culpeper’s largest in a normal year, was something of a surprise to Medical Center staff who came outside to watch the first responders roll by in shiny fire trucks, cars and ambulances. It ended with two flyovers by antique aircraft from Culpeper Regional Airport.
The drive-by parade proceeded down Main Street and ended at the hospital. Staff members with Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center said they appreciated the kind gesture for the hospital’s front-line workers in the COVID-19 era.
