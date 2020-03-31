#HappyHearts: Mrs. Virginia, Tisha L. Downing, is helping to spread positivity in her Culpeper neighborhood during the pandemic. She is joining several other pageant queens in taping hearts to their doors and windows at home in a colorful show of cheer. Downing hopes others in the Culpeper area will do the same and post their pictures on social media with #HappyHearts.
