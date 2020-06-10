The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a female shoplifting suspect.
Shortly after midnight on May 27, the woman shown in surveillance video entered 7-Eleven on North Main Street and reportedly stole merchandise. Police described the suspect as a heavier set white female, approximately 5’4” with brown hair.
She was wearing a knee-length dress, white sweater/shawl and sandals. A witness saw her leaving the store in a maroon-colored four-door SUV-type vehicle. To assist in identifying the suspect, contact Culpeper Police Office J. Neal at 540/222-3935 or submit a type at the new Culpeper PD page at Crimewatch.net.
