As many in the community remain jobless and with scarce financial resources amid an ongoing pandemic, the Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont partnered with LifePoint Church on Saturday to feed the hungry.
In just two hours’ time, 473 individuals – including 145 families – received free provisions in a food giveaway held from the Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service in the heart of downtown, 133 E. Culpeper St.
“People came in cars mostly, but several people who lived downtown walked up, too,” said Lt. Jared Martin, commanding officer with the Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont. “Most people we served had minor children. We served the homeless also.”
Volunteers used masks and hand sanitizer for safety while loading groceries directly into back seats or trunks. A native Spanish speaker helped facilitate communication with all clients, Martin said.
Food boxes contained various items including macaroni, cooking oil, flour, snacks, baby food and wipes, water, Gatorade, sparkling water, cereal and crackers.
“It was a lot of fun,” Martin said. “We helped a lot of people in a short amount of time.”
The Center for Worship & Service has a food pantry for feeding the community that is open three days a week, he said: “Families come to us every month.”
Stefani Scinna, director for the Culpeper Campus of Lifepoint, said the church likes to partner with organizations who help meet needs in the community.
"We had a great turnout and were able to help a lot of people," she said.
The next Empowering Culpeper drive-thru food distribution will be held 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 20 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive, adjacent to Eastern View High School.
From March 21 through June 6, nearly 3,900 Culpeper County workers filed for unemployment, according to Virginia Employment Commission. Local claims peaked in mid-April with nearly 700 filed in a single week. For the week ending June 6, 82 Culpeper County workers filed for jobless benefits for the first time.
