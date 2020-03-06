A Warrenton motorist apparently driving under the influence faces various charges after, according to authorities, he pulled over behind a police cruiser conducting a traffic stop on a another vehicle and began to undress.
Around 8:30 p.m. on March 4, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on East Lee Street in Warrenton. While speaking to the driver, the deputy heard noise behind him and observed another vehicle had parked behind their cruiser.
As the deputy approached this second vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and began taking off his clothes, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
While speaking with the man, it was determined he was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance. The driver reportedly told the deputy that when he saw the cruiser’s flashing lights, he pulled over.
During the encounter, the man was increasingly uncooperative and started to run on East Lee Street, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy engaged in a foot pursuit and took the man, who continued to resist, to the ground. The deputy deployed a taser and brought the driver under control.
A K-9 assisted and alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search of the driver’s vehicle revealed packages of suspected marijuana.
The driver was identified as John Waldridge Smith Jr., 45, of Warrenton. Smith is charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
He was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. A bond hearing in the case was set for Friday morning, March 6 in Fauquier General District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.