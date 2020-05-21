Fauquier Health is taking steps to safely resume elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were postponed out of caution amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hospital officials made their decision to reschedule some procedures when clinically appropriate in accordance with guidance from federal and state government, aiming to preserve critical resources in case the number of local COVID-19 patients surges and stretches the Warrenton hospital’s capacity.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier,’ ” Fauquier Health Chief Executive Officer Chad Melton said in a statement Wednesday. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Throughout the pandemic, Fauquier Health has carefully followed federal, state and local officials’ guidance. It is monitoring the local prevalence of the virus and evaluating supplies, including personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns, gloves and goggles, the company said.
Officials will decide which medical procedures can safely proceed only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks, Fauquier Health said.
At first, the hospital will focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, deciding those cases with the attending physician, surgeon or proceduralist.
Patients approved for procedures must pass standard COVID-19 screenings.
To minimize potential exposure, surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days before their procedure, check their temperature twice a day and report temperatures over 100°F to their health-care provider, and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Fauquier Health will keep screening and masking everyone who enters the hospital, maintaining a “zero-visitor protocol” for the foreseeable future, the company said.
Aligned with the federal government’s guidelines, such measures have helped ensure a safe health-care environment, Fauquier Health said.
To further protect the health of patients, providers and employees, Fauquier Health has implemented new processes and procedures. To learn more, visit FaquierHealth.org.
Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several other counties. The company operates the 97-bed Fauquier Hospital, the 113-bed Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Villa at Suffield Meadows assisted living facility, the Wound Health Center, a wellness center, and nine physicians’ offices.
