Fauquier Health, like most all other hospitals nationwide, has enacted special measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our entire team of medical professionals will proudly serve on the front line of COVID-19,” said Fauquier Health Chief Nursing Office Christine Kress in a statement. “We are dedicated to providing a safe place for patients and caregivers to give and receive care. We appreciate your patience and support today and for the weeks to come.”
The hospital in Warrenton has a robust emergency operations plan in place and is reviewing and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.
The hospital has hand hygiene products available throughout its facility.
The hospital is screening patients in the emergency department, inpatient units and outpatient clinics based on CDC guidance.
Staff treating a potential COVID-19 case are provided with all appropriate personal protective equipment to help prevent exposure, according to a hospital news release. Patients with respiratory or COVID-19-related symptoms are immediately provided masks to wear to help prevent exposure to others.
In the event that Fauquier Health identifies a potential COVID-19 case, the hospital will follow all CDC guidelines for placing that individual in isolation for their care and for the protection of other patients, employees and visitors, the release stated.
All visitors, staff and physicians must clear negative for illness (per required screening upon entrance to the facility). Adult inpatients will not be allowed visitors at Fauquier Hospital (exception: family of patients at end of life and Hospice caregivers).
Obstetric inpatients will be allowed one designated support person during their stay; no siblings of the newborn are permitted/
Pediatric and ICN patients will be allowed only two designated support persons during their stay. Emergency Department patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult and that person’s duration of stay in patient areas will be limited. Minors and patients requiring assistance may have one designated support person for outpatient services.
Also in place at Fauquier Health are two points of entry for all patients and visitors – the front (main) lobby entrance and ER entrance. On weekdays, the front entrance will only be open until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., all patients and visitors must enter through the ER.
The front entrance will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays and all visitors/staff/physicians will be required to enter through the ER entrance.
The Bistro on the Hill will be closed to all outside patrons/parties coming in to have a meal (includes Senior Supper attendees). The Bistro on the Hill will only serve to Fauquier Health staff, healthy visitors accompanying patients and patients themselves. All external activities held at the Fauquier Health Conference Center rooms are cancelled until further notice
“These measures are in place to protect our facility and our community. Please know that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses,” according to the Fauquier Health news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.