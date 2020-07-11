A Fauquier County deputy found unconscious on the side of the road Friday night after getting struck in the head with an object thrown from a passing vehicle has been treated and released from a local hospital.
On the way home after his shift, the deputy had stopped in his marked vehicle to remove a traffic hazard from the roadway at 7:10 p.m. on July 10 near the intersection of Old Waterloo and Wilson roads, outside of Warrenton, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
As the deputy walked back to his vehicle, he heard someone yell from an approaching vehicle. He then saw a black SUV and was struck in the head. The black SUV continued traveling west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road.
A passerby called 911 when they found the deputy at 7:15 p.m. lying unconscious and face down on the roadside, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was transported to Fauquier Hospital.
Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier, visibly upset, posted a video late Friday night.
“We are looking for a dark-colored or black SUV, four-door that was traveling on Wilson Road that was responsible for this unprovoked attack on our deputy sheriff, your deputy sheriff,” Mosier said.
“If you can help us, contact 540/347-3300 and let us know if you have any information about this because we are going to hold this person or people accountable for what’s taken place. And if you’re the person involved in this incident, I suggest that you contact us and turn yourself in,” the sheriff said.
The injured deputy was released from the ER late Friday.
Anyone with information about the attack or information about this black SUV is strongly encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
