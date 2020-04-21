The father of a local teenager charged with murdering his mother and 6-year-old brother two months ago was found dead on Monday in the family’s Fauquier County home.
Deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. on April 20 in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland at the request of concerned family members, according to a news release Tuesday morning from Sheriff Robert P. Mosier.
Upon arrival in the home, authorities discovered the body of Joshua Norwood, 37, of Midland. He suffered trauma to the upper body. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff said.
Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Mr. Norwood is the father of Levi Norwood, 17, who has been charged in the shooting death of his mother, Jennifer, and brother, Wyatt, on Feb. 14. The alleged double homicide occurred in the same house where Joshua Norwood was found deceased on Monday.
Mr. Norwood was the one who found his wife and young son dead. Levi Norwood was apparently still in the home when his father came home on Feb. 14 and police say he fired shots at Mr. Norwood, who was injured.
Levi Norwood, his hair dyed purple, then fled the scene and was apprehended the next day in Durham, North Carolina, after a Target employee called in a shoplifter to police. According to reports, the teen tried to steal hair dye and clothes to disguise his identity.
Six-year-old Wyatt Norwood was a student at Mary Walter Elementary School in Bealeton, while Levi Norwood was a junior at Liberty High School in Bealeton.
