In an abrupt reversal, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Monday announced the university will move virtually all in-person classes online in response to the widening coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes just three days after Falwell downplayed the threat of the virus and said campus would resume classes when spring break ends on March 23.
“We originally believed it was safest to return our student’s following their spring break instead of having them return following greater exposure opportunities from leaving them in different parts of the country for longer periods,” Falwell said in a statement. “But, the Governor’s recent decision to limit certain gatherings has left us no practical choice because we have so many classes of more than 100 students. We want to provide for the continuity of our students’ education while doing what makes sense to help slow the spread of the coronavirus to our university family and local community.”
If residential students choose to return to Lynchburg, most will be able to resume their classes in the online format or they can choose to remain where they are and complete their classes online, according to Falwell’s statement. Most classes will be able to finish out the spring term in an online format.
Students negatively impacted by the new policies or the spread of coronavirus can take an incomplete.
“Many of our international students are simply unable to return to their home countries and other students don’t have a place to go so we must keep our campus residence halls and dining services staffed anyway,” Falwell said.
The university plans to change the way its meals are distributed and consumed. The transition of residential classes to online at Liberty will begin March 23 and the university said it would not hold events with more than 100 people as long as the governor’s ban remains in effect. College for a Weekend April 2-5 is cancelled. No decision about the May 9 commencement ceremony has yet been made.
No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in the Lynchburg area. But as of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the number of confirmed and presumptive cases had risen to 51. The majority of the cases are in Northern Virginia.
The rising number of cases in the state prompted Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday to declare a state of emergency and led several Virginia colleges to cancel in- person classes, including the University of Lynchburg, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.
On Monday, the White House advised the public to avoid groups of more than 10 to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.