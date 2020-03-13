Women’s Ministry Prayer Breakfast & Annual DayAll are welcome to join the Free Union Baptist Women’s Ministry Annual Prayer Breakfast at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the church, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Monica Veney of First Church of Christ Holiness in Washington, D.C.
On Sunday, March 29, the Women’s Ministry will celebrate its Annual Day with services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The guest preacher for the morning service will be the Rev. Cee Cee Jackson, Assistant Pastor of Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church in Glen Allen. Lunch will be served after morning service.
The guest preacher for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Sonya Lucas, Associate Minister, House of Victory in Fredericksburg. The guest choir will be the Women’s Ministry of Beulah Baptist Church of Rixeyville. The colors for the occasion are white with an emerald green scarf.
The Heimat Quartet at Culpeper BaptistThe world-traveled Heimat Quartet will launch the 2020 Culpeper Concert Series at 4 p.m. on March 22 at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Founded in 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts, The Heimat Quartet is comprised of avid chamber musicians with each player bringing a wide array of experience and renewed energy. Highlights from 2018-2019 season included the quartet’s Carnegie Hall debut, performances of the Mendelssohn Octet with the Shanghai Quartet, and the inaugural season of The Heimat Chamber Series.
The members of the Heimat Quartet live in Winchester and are currently affiliated with the Shenandoah Conservatory. They will also be part of a year-long orchestral and chamber music performance residency at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.
In 2017, the quartet made their European debut in Hamburg, Germany at the International Mendelssohn Festival. This was followed by recitals and educational outreach performances in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia through their participation at Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance. The group capped off 2017 with its South American debut, which included concerts and a residency at The International Music Festival of Esmeraldas held at Casa de la Musica in Quito, Ecuador.
The quartet’s primary mentors have included members of the Audubon Quartet, the Shanghai Quartet, and Miami String Quartet. For information about the upcoming local concert, contact 430/825-8192.
Change in leadership at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Assoc.The Rev. Ludwell Brown, pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, has resigned as moderator of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, effective March 7.
Brown said Thursday he stepped down from the position due to an internal personnel issue involving the association’s executive board. He said Mount Calvary would remain a member and supporter of the association.
Culpeper United Methodist Sunday ServicesAll are welcome for traditional worship services at Culpeper United Methodist at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings in the church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive. A contemporary service is held at 9:29 a.m.
The scripture lesson for this Sunday March 15 will be from John 13:21-30. The sermon message will be a Pain-free Lent: Betray.
Lenten Fish FryA special Lenten Fish Fry will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 in the fellowship hall at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
On the menu will be fried whiting fish, potato salad, chopped cabbage & apple salad, hush puppies and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will be gratefully accepted to benefit church missions. For information and to RSVP, contact music@culpeperlutherans.org or sign up in the rear lobby. The fish fry is open to the community so invite your friends and neighbors.
Friends & Family DayThe M.O.V.E. Church will host Friends & Family Day at 9 a.m. on March 29 at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Culpeper. This is an opportunity to learn more about the ministry led by the Rev. Adrian Sledge. Refreshments will be served after service.
Let’s Talk Nutrition seminarThe Women’s Ministry of Good Hope Baptist invites the community to a “Let’s Talk Nutrition” seminar happening at noon this Saturday, March 14 at the church, 14123 Norman Rd. in Culpeper. Lisa Bethea Martinez will lead the class. For information, contact 540/825-8670.
Sugar cookie decorating classGreat news—it’s cookie redemption.
Reformation Lutheran with host a Sugar Cookie Decorating Class with Heather at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Come at 9 a.m. for a Bible study, “Jesus Always: Following God’s Direction.” To pre-register, contact women@culpeperlutherans.org.
Caregivers support groupReformation Lutheran hosts a support group for caretakers at noon on the second and fourth Thursday of the month in the chapel with the next meeting taking place March 26.
The one-hour gathering intends to give strength to those who care for someone with physical and/or psychological limitations, including presentations by professionals on skills needed to carry out this task and information for coping with it personally.
Attendees share their experiences, strength and hope with one another and learn together that God will equip them to overcome every obstacle in caregiving. The meeting is open to the community and is inclusive of all who need care, information and support due to lose through death or the burden of caring for handicapped friends or relatives.
Potluck Supper & Lenten StudyThe community is invited to a potluck dinner followed by a Lenten study and discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1 in the Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.
The study is based on the book, “The Walk,” by Adam Hamilton, focusing on five essential spiritual practices rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God. Please bring a dish to share. All are welcome. Come as you are!
For information, see ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540-825/8786 or ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
March guest preachers at AntiochAntioch Baptist will host a series of guest preachers in March at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
This Sunday, March 15, Minister Terry Jackson will preach; on March 22, Minister Lee Banks and on Sunday, March 29, Reed Frye. All are welcome.
What It Means to be a Lutheran & Lenten worshipGuest speaker, the Rev. Paul Messner, will address, “What it means to be a Lutheran,” at a program 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 14 in the fellowship hall at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper.
The church’s special Lenten Worship continues at noon & 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays March 18, 25, and April 1 in exploring the topic, “So I’m a Minister of Jesus—Now What?” There will be a soup supper prior to the 6:30 worship. Come early at 5:30 pm for a light supper of hot soup and fresh bread. Please consider contributing to the meal. All are welcome!
Spring Bazaar vendors soughtJeffersonton United Methodist Church will host a Spring Bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at the Jeffersonton Community Center.
The bazaar will feature yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants with proceeds to benefit the center and church. Inside tables are available for $20 and outdoor spaces for $10. To reserve a spot, contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114.
Season of LentThe season of Lent began on Ash Wednesday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church. The season continues with services at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays (March 25 and April 1) starting with a brief devotional and a fellowship dinner at 6:30. The church is located at 215 S Main St. downtown.
Worship at St. Stephen’sSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, with childcare from 9 a.m. – noon, Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m., followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. All are welcome. Come as you are. The church is located at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back on North Commerce Street.
Sermon: Christian WitnessAll are welcome for Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church at Culpeper Christian School, 810 Old Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper. Dress is always casual.
Elder Derek Mcfarland will continue the study of I Peter this Sunday, March 15 with a message, “A Life Well Lived – Christian Witness.” See ChristCov.com for information.
Sermon: Who’s My Neighbor?Mountain View Community Church holds services at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Sundays with a March 15 sermon topic of, “This is Our Community – Who’s My Neighbor?”
The 10 a.m. service is live streamed at mountainviewcc.net. Children’s programs for birth through 5th grade at 16088 Rogers Rd., behind Brusters Ice Cream in Culpeper. Small groups also meeting during the week. For information, contact 540/727-0297.
Sunday services and Men’s BreakfastAmissville United Methodist holds Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 21 in the fellowship hall, the Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast. Donations are appreciated with all proceeds used in service to others.
At 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, the church hosts Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in the fellowship hall. At 12:15 p.m. on Thursdays, the church hosts Al-Anon meetings. For information, contact 540/937-4672.
