Reverend installation service
Pilgrim Baptist Church of Mitchells invites the community to the Installation Service of pastor-elect, the Rev. Robert Brown Sr., at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, March 7 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Lunch will be served following the service. All are welcome to attend. For information, contact czlight@yahoo.com or 540/825-3938.
Friends & Family Day
The M.O.V.E. Church will host Friends & Family Day at 9 a.m. on March 29 at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Culpeper. This is an opportunity to learn more about the ministry led by the Rev. Adrian Sledge. Refreshments will be served after service.
Let’s Talk Nutrition seminar
The Women’s Ministry of Good Hope Baptist invites the community to a “Let’s Talk Nutrition” seminar happening at noon on Saturday, March 14 at the church, 14123 Norman Rd. in Culpeper. Lisa Bethea Martinez will lead the class. For information, contact 540/825-8670.
Sugar cookie decorating class
Great news – it’s cookie redemption.
Reformation Lutheran with host a Sugar Cookie Decorating Class with Heather at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Come at 9 a.m. for a Bible study, “Jesus Always: Following God’s Direction.” To pre-register, contact women@culpeperlutherans.org.
Caregivers support group
Reformation Lutheran Church hosts support group for caretakers at noon on the second and fourth Thursday of the month in the chapel with the next meetings taking place March 12 and March 26.
The one-hour gathering intends to give strength to those who care for someone with physical and/or psychological limitations, including presentations by professionals on skills needed to carry out this task and information for coping with it personally.
Attendees share their experiences, strength and hope with one another and learn together that God will equip them to overcome every obstacle in caregiving. The meeting is open to the community and is inclusive of all who need care, information and support due to lose through death or the burden of caring for handicapped friends or relatives.
Potluck supper & Lenten study
The community is invited to a potluck dinner followed by a Lenten study and discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1 in the Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.
The study is based on the book, “The Walk,” by Adam Hamilton, focusing on five essential spiritual practices rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God. Please bring a dish to share.
All are welcome. Come as you are! For information, see www.ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540-825/8786 or ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
March guest preachers at Antioch
Antioch Baptist will host a series of guest preachers in March at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
This Sunday, March 8, the Rev. Jesse Hawkins will preach; March 15, Minister Terry Jackson, March 22, Minister Lee Banks and on Sunday, March 29, Reed Frye. All are welcome.
‘What It Means to be a Lutheran’ and Lenten worship
Guest speaker, the Rev. Paul Messner, will address, “What it means to be a Lutheran,” at a program 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 in the fellowship hall at Reformation Lutheran Church, Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.
The church’s special Lenten Worship continues at noon & 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays March 11, 18, 25, and April 1 in exploring the topic, “So I’m a Minister of Jesus—Now What?” There will be a soup supper prior to the 6:30 worship. Come early at 5:30 pm for a light supper of hot soup and fresh bread. Please consider contributing to the meal. All are welcome!
Children’s cooking class with Bible study
A children’s cooking class and Bible study will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15 in the fellowship hall at Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper. For information, contact 540/718-2687.
Spiritual Care Support Ministries
Various free programs are offered by Spiritual Care Support Ministries at its center, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.
Sundays, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. through April 5, is the Spouse Loss Support Group, a weekly meeting to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.
A Bereavement Support Group for those grieving the loss of someone close to them is held 7 to 8:30 p.m. weekly at the Culpeper Library. At 9 a.m. on March 2 and 9, all are invited to fellowship with the ministry at Dunkin’ Donuts, 76 W. Shirley Ave. in Warrenton. Enjoy conversation and a free cup of coffee and donut. RSVP 540-349-5814 or see www.scsm.tv.
Spring Bazaar vendors sought
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church will host a Spring Bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at the Jeffersonton Community Center.
The bazaar will feature yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants with proceeds to benefit the center and church. Inside tables are available for $20 and outdoor spaces for $10. To reserve a spot, contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114.
Church banquet
Antioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold a banquet at 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 7 in the Madison Fire Hall with guest Preacher, the Rev. Dr. Gregory Baldwin, Dean of the Mount Bethel Baptist Educational Congress, in Washington, D.C.
Musical Guests will be the Rev. Isaac Howard and Howard Harmonizers, of Fairfax. Worship Leaders will be Bishop Michael V. Jackson and First Lady Louise Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center in Ruckersville. Banquet tickets are $25/each or a table of eight for $175 with all proceeds to benefit missions and outreach.
For information, contact Antioch pastor, the Rev Frank D. Lewis, Sr. at 540.661-2071.
Season of Lent
The season of Lent began on Ash Wednesday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church. The season continues with services at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays (March 11, 18, 25 and April 1) starting with a brief devotional and a fellowship dinner at 6:30. The church is located at 215 S Main St. downtown.
Sermon: A Life Well Lived
All are welcome for Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church at Culpeper Christian School, 810 Old Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper. Dress is always casual.
Guest preacher Aaron Roberts will continue the study of I Peter this Sunday, March 8 with a message, “A Life Well Lived—The People of God.” See ChristCov.com for information.
Restore Families
Mountain View Community Church and faith partners are hosting Restore Families, a support group specifically for family members of those who are presently struggling with addictions or have lost family members to overdoses.
The group meets from 7 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 West St. in the town of Culpeper. RESTORE Families is a biblically-based support group for family members of those with an addiction. You are not alone. For information, contact DeeFleming11@yahoo.com
Sermon: A Bigger Stage
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Sundays with a March 8 sermon topic of, “A Generous Life – A Bigger Stage.”
The 10 a.m. service is live streamed at mountainviewcc.net. Children’s programs for birth through 5th grade at 16088 Rogers Rd., behind Brusters Ice Cream in Culpeper. Small groups also meeting during the week. For information, contact 540/727-0297.
Sunday services and meetings
Amissville United Methodist holds Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
At 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, the church hosts Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in the fellowship hall. At 12:15 p.m. on Thursdays, the church hosts Al-Anon meetings. For information, contact 540/937-4672.
