Beulah Baptist on the phone and onlineBeulah Baptist Church of Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location until further notice due to pandemic.
On-line Wednesday Night Bible study will be held at 7:30 p.m. Conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
On Sunday, April 5, online worship will start at 10:00 a.m. Use assigned conference call number or join Zoom Meeting.
After the service, the church will host an on-line Holy Communion Service. For information, contact 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist scholarship applications The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association of Rixeyville is calling off or delaying special events during the COVID-10 crisis.
The Church Institute scheduled for April 13-17 has been cancelled.
The Women’s Auxiliary Semi-Annual Session scheduled for April 15 has also been canceled. Committees appointed during last year’s Session have been asked to serve once more. Members of the Women’s Auxiliary who want to volunteer for the following Committees; Nominating, Obituary, and Amenities are asked to contact the President, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340 or the Vice President, Sis. Angela Brooks, 540/854-7442 or mrsawb@gmail.com, no later than April 15.
Members who want to serve as delegates for the Baptist General Convention, the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention, or the Northern VA Baptist Association for the 2020 sessions are asked to contact the President or Vice President no later than April 15.
The Women’s Auxiliary’s Prayer Luncheon scheduled for May 13 has been postponed with a new date to be announced.
WBRBA Scholarship are available at www.waylandblueridge.org/Forms. All applications are due by May 1. For information, contact wayland_blueridge@usa.com
