M.O.V.E. Church supports moms, babies, childcare
The M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper, headed by the Rev. Adrian Sledge, recently held a drive-thru diaper and wipe drive in support local moms and babies. The church delivered more than 3,000 diapers and 4,600 wipes to YoungLives Culpeper, a church group supporting young area moms.
“Even though we can’t meet on Sunday for worship, we can continue to do outreach outside the church during this pandemic season,” Sledge said. “The walls of the building cannot confine the heart of the church. We are just grateful we could do our part.”
The M.O.V.E. Church also recently gave $15 gas cards to employees of Kindercare Learning Center, whose employees are still coming to work.
“My goal is to encourage other local churches to take on a project to help,” Sledge said.
Local Easter sermon excerpt
The Rev. Kenneth Pitts, pastor at Beulah Baptist Church in Rixeyville, shared the following excerpt from his Easter sermon preached virtually due to COVID-19:
“My brothers and sisters, Resurrection Day is a day of Hope. The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is a story of triumph of good over evil. It is a story of Christ’s victory over death. Most of all, the resurrection is a story of hope for humanity. But what is hope? Hope is a confident of expectation of good. Hope is the blessed assurance that “everything is going be alright."
“Hope is a lame man on his way to see Jesus who told his friends, “When I come back, we’ll go for a walk. Hope is a blind man going to meet Jesus that told his family”, “When I get back, I’ll be able to see ya’ll. Hope is a deaf man who went to Jesus, before leaving home, he used sign language to tell his momma, “When I return, I’ll be able to talk to you.
“The Psalmist says, “Our hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and His righteousness; on Christ, the solid rock we stand all other ground is sinking sand; all other ground is sinking sand.”
Hebron Lutheran Church
Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison County will remain physically closed until May 17, according to the church’s website.
Prayers on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. will be offered together digitally via Zoom. Visit the church’s website for further details, hebronlutheranva.com.
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church is live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sundays at culpeperumc.org. All in-person services and events are cancelled through June 13.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
The pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church is hosting Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Culpeper Baptist Church
Culpeper Baptist is streaming Sunday services online at its Facebook page and on YouTube at 10 a.m. All in-person events in the church are cancelled.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Gospel of Mark. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. The church will hold online worship service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, April 19. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Reformation Lutheran Church
The Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church, is holding a weekly meeting at 10 a.m. Fridays on Zoom. Partake in prayer, devotion and community support virtually with other church members.
Hales is also conducting weekly services on Facebook Live at the church’s page at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.
Culpeper Church of Christ
Like many other local churches, the Culpeper Church of Christ is now livestreaming its services online. Sermons will be given at at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
The sermon topic for this Sunday, April 19, is “Ephesians—From Death to Life: The Introduction.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.