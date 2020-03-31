Add Culpeper County Department of Emergency Services to the list of frontline agencies now accepting public donations of personal protective equipment for shielding against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Board of Supervisors second emergency teleconference meeting in two weeks on Tuesday morning, ES Director Bill Ooten said the Regional EMS Council last week delivered “a very small amount” of PPE to some local EMS agencies.
“Certainly appreciated,” he said, of the supplies, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, disposable gowns, face shields, coveralls, gloves or hand sanitizer. On a global level, PPE is in severe shortage as the viral spread continues.
A current request from Ooten lists more than 6,000 pieces of PPE sent to Culpeper from the Virginia Emergency Support Team, an offset of state EMS. He said Tuesday that number is based on needs assessment collected from community partners, including the hospital, some local medical centers and EMS providers.
“They are mitigating that request. That team is working diligently to fill our request, but we are still potentially four or five weeks out to see turnaround on that, according to the state,” Ooten said.
He said later the 6,000-piece ask was just an initial request and that individual EMS agencies can also submit requests for the essential equipment through the state EMS office.
“We are also pushing additional requests from the Support Team,” Ooten said. “Our goal is to submit requests through any and all viable means necessary to obtain this PPE for our health care providers and first responders.”
Donations accepted
He added it is important to note that as PPE comes available from the state, highest priority will be given areas most affected by COVID-19 —in eastern and Northern Virginia.
“For this reason, we are exploring every lead for additional resources, but they are limited,” Ooten said. “Every lead that we get, every phone call we are researching and trying to get it from everywhere we can.”
As of March 31, there were 1,250 cases of the novel coronavirus in Virginia, 165 patients in the hospital and 27 deaths. The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District has reported 15 cases—three in Culpeper, seven in Fauquier, three in Madison, two in Orange and none in Rappahannock. Northern Virginia, meanwhile, has been hardest hit with hundreds of cases and numerous deaths.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell asked Ooten if his office was accepting donations of PPE from the public or companies.
“Yes, absolutely,” he responded. “Can make any donations, [we] are encouraging that.”
Donors can contact Ooten directly and he will coordinate distribution of supplies to where they are most needed in the county. Asked by Campbell if there were any “dire needs,” N95 masks, gowns, respirators and surgical masks were at the top. “There’s a long list,” Ooten said.
Frontline workers are asked to submit weekly PPE burn reports for need tracking purposes, he said. Ooten stressed anyone with direct contact or who knows someone with a direct contact to additional PPE suppliers is encouraged to call his office at 540/727-7161.
“I am in fact talking to a local business owner this afternoon who has reached out to me to discuss a possible resource that they purchase their own PPE from. We are exploring all options.”
Moonshiners make hand sanitizer
Ooten gave the Board a bit of good news on Tuesday. His agency was able to secure an agreement with Belmont Farms Distillery to produce 15 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Aptly managed by moonshiner Chuck Miller and his wife, Jeanette, Belmont Farms is located along Zachary Taylor Highway on the fertile land of southern Culpeper County. It was the 2018 Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness of the Year.
“Many thanks for producing this very important resource,” Ooten said. “We are starting to distribute it to our healthcare providers and first responders.”
Test kits, ventilators, alternate care facilities
Ooten said his agency would no longer receive direct notification from the Virginia Dept. of Health of newly confirmed cases in this Health District. VDH has also stopped putting out individual news releases to the public informing of each new local case.
“VDH simply stated that they could no longer commit their resources to that specific function,” Ooten said.
The state health department continues to provide daily updates of new cases at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ —“which of course we are monitoring every morning,” the county’s emergency services director said. Ooten added VDH would still directly notify his agency “if they recognize something significant in our area.”
As for the limited COVID-19 test kits, Ooten said VDH has prioritized state lab testing for healthcare workers and frontline responders exhibiting signs and symptoms of the illness.
He said his agency is working with the state to acquire additional ventilators for the local hospital on Sunset Lane, NOVANT UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Ooten said his office spent a lot of time last week working with hospital staff to better understand their internal plans and resources the county agency can provide to assist them.
“We have also coordinated directly with our long-term care facilities to identify their needs for a continuation-of-operation plan if their staff were to be affected by COVID-19,” he said.
The state, in addition, has requested from Culpeper EMS a list of locations for alternate care facilities if the need for additional medical capacity should arise, Ooten told the Board. The locations will be reviewed along with the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure specific on-site criteria, he said.
Finally, Ooten said, all emergency managers nationwide got a letter from FEMA requesting action on critical steps taken locally in response to COVID-19. “I can report that all critical steps outlined in the request have been fulfilled by Culpeper County.”
First Responders Code of Ethic
Supervisors, listening in from remote locations at Tuesday’s meeting, had nothing but praise for Ooten and the work of a large, local community of first responders, volunteers, doctors, nurses and others ready to respond.
“We all are in debt to our Culpeper healthcare workers and first responders,” said Board Chairman Gary Deal in opening Tuesday’s 40-minute meeting. “You are serving our community with honor and courage on our battlefield and in our hospital. Each one of you is making all of Culpeper proud.”
He then asked EMS Capt. Thomas Dawson to recite a portion from the First Responders Code of Ethics. Dawson recited: “To conserve life, alleviate suffering, promote health, do no harm, and encourage the quality and equal availability of emergency medical care.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier thanked them for their work: “They are the ones with the hands-on, so thank God for these people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.