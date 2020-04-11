Sixty-two people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the five counties served by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District as of Friday evening.
There were 17 cases in Culpeper, 25 in Fauquier, six in Madison, 13 in Orange and one in Rappahannock, the health district said in a statement.
Separately, the district’s director warned of many more cases to come over the next several weeks, with the greatest number of deaths lagging one to two weeks’ behind the peak number of COVID-19 cases.
“We have been informed that the near future is going to be difficult in terms of cases and fatalities,” Dr. Wade Kartchner wrote residents of the Rappahannock-Rapidan district on Thursday.
In its Saturday report, the district said it values people’s privacy and explained that is why it is not disclosing more information on patients.
“Rest assured that RRHD is conducting thorough investigations for each COVID-19 case,” it said.
The district said it gets word about patients in two ways, from health-care providers and by reports via its electronic system.
“We generally have limited information initially, when we begin our investigation,” the district said. “Priority No. 1 is isolation and quarantine. Priority No. 2 is counting the cases.”
How data is reported
In a number of places in the district, some street addresses fall on a county line and a resident could be shown as living in one or two counties, it said.
“Occasionally, we investigate a case and find out later that their address places them in a different county or a county outside of our health district,” the staff said. “When that occurs, the case is transferred to a neighboring jurisdiction for official statistics.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases and the district can aggregate data, it will provide more demographic information, the district said Friday.
The district will notify people identified as having been a close contact of a COVID-19 patient and tell them the necessary steps they must take to stay healthy and prevent spreading COVID-19, it said.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, whose projections are used nationally by policymakers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, now estimates April 27 will be Virginia’s peak day for COVID-19 deaths.
The institute projects that 21 people in the state will die from the disease on that day, two weeks away.
Under that scenario, Virginia hospitals may not run short of intensive-care beds on the peak day, a big improvement from earlier IHME estimates.
Also, IHME death projections for Virginia have dropped dramatically, from 1,401 to 830 by Aug. 4. Nationwide, 61,545 people are expected to die by Aug. 4 of COVID-19, the model estimates.
But epidemiological projections are uncertain and can range up or down significantly. The IHME model is one of a number of estimates being consulted by state decision-makers.
The institute’s projections assume that robust social distancing will remain in effect through the end of May.
Deaths will lag cases
On Friday, Dr. Kartchner shared his thoughts about what the next few weeks will hold, and detailed the patterns expected from the respiratory infection.
People will see cases and fatalities rise in the short term, even though medical workers, public-health experts and others are doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, he wrote in a post to the district’s Facebook page.
Area residents will seek the peak of deaths lag behind the peak number of cases by one to two weeks, Kartchner said.
People can’t stop those numbers from climbing because what everyone is observing today was set in motion about 2 weeks ago, he wrote.
Transmission of the virus seen in today’s cases took place about two weeks in the past, Kartchner said.
Then it took about one week for the virus to incubate and cause symptoms, if there were any symptoms, he wrote. Usually, it took another week for samples to be taken and test results to come back positive.
“We cannot undo what has already taken place over the course of the past 14 days, including all the way up to the present moment,” Kartchner said. “We can only mitigate the spread of the virus from this moment onward.”
For those reasons, people probably won’t be able to see the results of current mitigation efforts until a week to 14 days from now, he said.
“The good news is that in spite of the near-term numbers, we are seeing a leveling off of the rate of new cases,” Kartchner wrote. “Social distancing began about three weeks ago. If it were perfect, this pandemic would be about over.
“It can never be perfect, but what we are seeing and will see are the effects of these actions that have been underway for several weeks. We’ve also seen estimates of numbers of deaths nationwide dropping as well.”
Future depends on actions now
The data seen now by health professionals and the public reflects what happened two weeks ago, he said. “What the data will look like in two weeks will depend on what we do today,” Kartchner said.
“I believe the enemy is losing the battle, and the key to winning this battle is to press the attack when the enemy is retreating,” he said. “We all need to work even harder on our community mitigation strategies to complete this fight. As we do so and get through these next few days and weeks, we’ll emerge at the other end having done what was right and best for our community.
“Be safe and well out there. Stay home when you’re sick. Keep calm and wash your hands,” he concluded.
In the neighboring Thomas Jefferson Health District, to the south, officials said Friday that they are unable to detect everyone who has the disease.
“We certainly have community spread,” Dr. Denise Bonds, the district’s director, said during a virtual town hall meeting. “We know that there are individuals that are getting the disease, and we can’t always trace it to a particular source. ... There are lots of places that you can get it, and really that’s why we need you to stay home.”
How to stay safer
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory pathogens, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages these behaviors:
—Stay home as much as possible. This is especially important if you are sick.
—If you must go out for essential trips like resupplying groceries, wear a cloth face covering.
—Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
—Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
—Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
—Avoid contact with sick people.
—If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
—Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of 10 or more
For general questions about COVID-19, call the regional health district’s COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302.
For the latest on COVID-19, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reports statewide COVID-19 numbers at 9 a.m. daily. Their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So a local health department may issue an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms.
But in a small proportion of them, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among people who are older or who have chronic medical conditions, the district said.
Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
