During the coronavirus pandemic, a local hardware store and a veterans advocacy group is teaming up to celebrate Memorial Day.
According to a news release by Lou Realmuto of Cruisin’ for Heroes, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gary’s Ace Hardware in Culpeper’s Meadowbrook Shopping Center The Fisher House Foundation will have an informational booth and several special vehicles on display.
Sponsored by Cruisin’ for Heroes, a nonprofit organization that supports military organizations, veterans and first responders throughout the state, this event also seeks to preserve the classic automobile hobby, the news release said.
“The Fisher House Foundation is known for their network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families are able to stay at no cost while visiting and supporting a loved one who is receiving medical treatment,” Realmuto said. “The program recognizes the special sacrifices of our men and women in uniform with help above and beyond that normally provided by the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs.”
According to the release, The Fisher House Foundation has 86 comfort home locations on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers across the United States, Germany and England. These homes enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.
“As we all continue to struggle through these trying times dealing with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic, this Memorial Day weekend has restrictions, making it difficult to participate in the ‘normal’ activities of the past and has an added sense of reflection this year,” Realmuto said.
“We have been in a state of quarantine for over two months and are now finally starting to enter a phase enabling some freedom, although still monitored by continued CDC safety guidelines,” he added.
Gary Walker, owner of Gary’s Ace Hardware, will be providing American Flags that will be distributed by Cruisin For Heroes at their booth during the event.
“Please stop by to help kick off the unofficial start of summer, the beginning of what we all hope and pray will be better days to come and support a great cause while honoring the fallen,” Realmuto said.
