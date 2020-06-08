An estimated 800 people from diverse backgrounds peacefully assembled and demonstrated Saturday in Culpeper to demand justice and an end to systemic racism.
The worldwide, youth-led movement turned local in Yowell Meadow Park on a humid afternoon as many families with children, young and old of all colors, clergy and police joined together to affirm: Black Lives Matter.
“Look around real quick. That’s what the revolution looks like,” said co-organizer, 20-year-old college student Brianna Reaves, of Culpeper. “That means when you see something happening to somebody you speak up! What I want ya’ll to do is to show up for black people.”
Local African-American leaders and community organizers from church, the arts, government, education and business shared emotional testimonies at the Rally for Racial Justice, sparked by the May 25 suffocation death of George Floyd, a black father and athlete, in Minneapolis while in police custody.
Many demonstrators wore face masks, available for free at the event, while others did not even amid continued fears of spread and impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There were many chants at the several-hour event – “Say his name – George Floyd!” and “Breonna Taylor!” for the 26-year-old African-American EMT shot eight times by police in her Kentucky apartment.
Demonstrators shouted, “No justice, no peace, no racist ass police,” and carried many different signs with messages: Get your knee off my neck, Make America not racist for the first time, Together we rise, Justice for George, Color is not a crime and United we stand.
“Repeat after me, can I get a yeah, yeahhhh, we are here for justice, we are here for liberation so we want to make sure we are united on this movement,” said Reaves, an Eastern View High School graduate attending Mary Washington University.
The mood was urgent and angry yet calm and friendly with many people seemingly getting reacquainted following months of recommended quarantine.
Social distance was generally not observed with the crowd standing close together to protest centuries of oppression. Youth playing basketball in the nearby courts came over to see what the noise was all about and skaters held their boards while walking in solidarity.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins and Major Chris walked with local protesters and police bike patrol followed along as the large crowd of marchers exited Yowell Meadow Park via Gardner Street onto Sperryville Pike and Evans Street. The protest, including babies in carriages, turned right on North Main Street through the center of town before turning onto West Culpeper Street to face the historic black church, Antioch Baptist. The march made its way west back to Blue Ridge Avenue, onto Sperryville Pike and back to the park for the rally.
“This movement happened because of black labor, black lives were taken, black sweat, black blood, black tears,” said Reaves. “We said George Floyd’s name, we said Breonna Taylor’s name, do you know how many other names that we don’t know whose family don’t have justice or peace of mind because white supremacy, because racism has taken that from them? Do you get that? It shouldn’t take the murder of a black of man for you to get out here and support black lives.”
Brianna Reaves’ grandfather, the Rev. Sanford Reaves Jr., past president of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, told the crowd what is happening now is just the beginning.
“We’ve seen this happening over and over. This didn’t start yesterday so we are pleased to see the allies we have,” he said. The Rev. Reaves implored parents to go home and talk to their children about the long fight for racial justice.
“Look around and see the clergy who are here, I am proud of Generation X and the youth who are here. This is what a lot of us have been trying to do, we heard what you said in the past, how you prayed for it, but enough is enough,” he said.
Local entrepreneur Brandon Miles took his place alongside the movement Saturday, building on his many years of outreach and advocacy for Culpeper area youth.
“All my black men that look like me I want ya’ll to put your first in the air. It’s a whole lot of positivity going on around here. Make sure you support each other. Make sure you register to vote,” said 32-year-old Miles, encouraging people of color to run for office as he intends.
He said he was proud of Culpeper, especially all the young people who attended.
“This is the first time they’ve seen something like this in their lives and the first time when I’ve seen it spread like this,” Miles said, recalling the Holy Week Uprising in Atlanta after Martin Luther King was assassinated. “Sometimes you shake the world for things to happen.”
Karen Brown, a minister at Pilgrim Baptist in Locust Grove who works in domestic violence advocacy, told the crowd, as she was marching with a friend in the heat they remarked to each other, “We’re 50, 51 and we should not have to be doing this walk right now.”
“Why do we have to keep asking, how many more?” said the black mom of black men dying. “Why so much hate? Why do we have to keep asking these questions?”
In a powerful moment, Brown read the last words of George Floyd as he laid on city street his last breaths escaping, a portion of: “… Mama. Mama! I can’t! … I’m through, I’m through! I’m claustrophobic! My stomach hurts! My neck hurts! Everything hurts! Please, I can’t breathe. Officer, don’t kill me! They gonna kill me, man, come on! I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”
Former Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy addressed the Culpeper crowd, saying marching is the easy part. The hard part, said Bellamy, who was in office during the 2017 Unite the Right white supremacist rally, is standing up to racism in your own home.
“When you’re talking to your parents, your grandparents, nieces, nephews and they say that racial comment and you challenge them it’s not what you want to reflect. That’s the challenging part. That’s how you show Black Lives Matter,” he said. “How many of us have the courage when we see that Confederate flag coming from someone we know or love (to say) that flag represents hate and not heritage?”
Bellamy encouraged demonstrators to make their voices heard at local government meetings and to fight for equal resources and government spending for communities of color. To go to school board meetings and demand equal access to advanced classes for black students. To complain about crime, drugs and more police brutality occurring at higher rates in black neighborhoods.
“You will be talked about you will be condemned … people will say you are a reverse racist, you are being ugly … but if you won’t do the challenging work it won’t change. What are you going to do today to make tomorrow better?” Bellamy said.
Reggae artist Adwela Dawes, who got his start singing at Antioch Baptist, showed up to make sure the message was not diluted.
“We’re here solely for the end of systematic racism and oppression towards people of color in America,” he said. “I won’t stop until they do … we need to keep applying the pressure until they do. Change the policy. It’s 400 years of us being docile and peaceful about this and now is time things need to change.”
Near the end of the rally, an African-American girl unknown to organizers approached the gazebo by herself to speak through tears to demonstrators. She told the crowd her mother was fatally shot during a traffic stop. The girl said now she lives in fear of violence.
“Every time I see an ambulance I just call every one of my black family members because I don’t know if I’ll get to see them … and I don’t understand why you judge somebody from the color of their skin ‘cause they have a heart and a life that matters, too,” she said.
Demonstrator Cynthia Groves, 53, of Culpeper held a sign: “Black Lives Matter” with the date 11-3-20 – Election Day.
“They need to think about who they’re putting in office. They need to look at their character, and these days, you need to look at their mental state,” the African-American woman said. What is happening to brown and black men in America has got to stop, Groves said.
“George Floyd was murdered on TV without a doubt, and it just keeps happening over and over and over again … I mean when is it going to stop?” she said. “This movement is beautiful because the change is going to have to come from white America, and now I think finally they’re getting it.”
25-year-old white male, Trevor Herring, of Charlottesville, came armed to the rally as part of what he called a civilian task force charged with protecting liberty.
“We wanted to show solidarity with these folks, that they have the right to peacefully demonstrate. We’ll do whatever we need to do to ensure that right,” he said.
Herring called Floyd’s death a murder saying the officer who killed him “deserves to hang for it.” Billy Allen, 27, of Culpeper attended with Herring for a similar reason.
“Armed minorities are harder to oppress. My message is pretty much the same as his. Being armed gives the liberty to defend yourself,” Allen said. “Nonviolence is always the best way, but unfortunately we as individuals don’t get to decide when things will become violent.”
Demonstrator, 27-year-old Katie Wetsel, of Alexandria, traveled from Alexandria with a friend for the really in Culpeper, her former hometown.
“I decided to come back just to speak up for my community because at the end of the day this is my community. We want to end racism and injustice,” she said.
