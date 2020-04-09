The good news for congregants of most of Culpeper’s major area churches is that Easter services will be streaming online this Sunday while the COVID-19 lockdown continues.
Most larger churches in the area long ago established websites and an online presence through platforms including Facebook and YouTube, so Easter services will be a computer click away for those who wish to tune in this Sunday.
Spokespeople for many of Culpeper’s churches in town report that congregants merely need to check their websites for times of services, and follow the links provided there. In most cases, the links will take them to Facebook or YouTube sites where services from their churches will be streaming.
Pastor Dan Carlton of Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street said Culpeper Baptist will be streaming its Easter service online at 10 a.m.
Carlton said the churches in town are scheduled to ring their carillon bells at 8 a.m. Sunday in recognition of Easter.
“We will be playing ‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today,’ on our steeple carillon at 11 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m. for those who wish to stop by the church parking lot and listen,” he said.
Carlton said the Culpeper Baptist Church congregation has been adapting well to the new realities of the COVID-19 lockdown.
“We have been streaming services online for about three years now,” Carlton said. “We have a large number of senior adults, and some of them don’t own computers, so we’re using DVDs or whatever we can to get in touch with them.”
Precious Blood Catholic Church is slated to have its Easter services led by Father Kevin Walsh at 10 a.m. in English, and there will be a service in Spanish following at noon. Both may be accessed through the church’s website, which offers a YouTube link for the services.
At 2 p.m., Precious Blood will host a “drive-through blessing” in its parking lot behind the church, located at 114 East Edmondson Street. Father Walsh will be blessing those who drive through in their vehicles during the event.
Easter services live streaming from Culpeper Presbyterian Church led by Pastor Chris Schearer may be accessed from the church’s website Sunday morning, beginning at 9:30 a.m., a church spokesperson said.
Lifepoint Church will be streaming Easter services from their website Sunday at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m., and at 1 and 5 p.m. The church is also offering a “Kidspoint” Easter service for younger members which can be accessed from its website as well.
Pastor Mark Jenkins of Mountain View Community Church said services from the church’s campus will be live streaming from links at their website at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with an additional family-oriented service they’re calling “Easter Jam” scheduled for live streaming at 2 p.m.
“It’s a more creative, family-wide service we created,” Jenkins said. “It’s intended to be more interactive for the family and their younger members.”
Jenkins said the church has been challenged the past few weeks to figure out how to interact with its members in a way that is “not so building-centric.”
Jenkins said Mountain View has created a crisis team, manned mainly by younger members, who are providing services for the church’s seniors, such as store runs, trips to the refuse transfer station and even helping some members move to new homes.
“This is what makes us a church,” Jenkins said. “It’s been a reworking over the last few weeks to figure out how we can be most responsive and to minister to the people in the community, and how to best meet their practical needs.”
