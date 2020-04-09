Families across America, Culpeper included, have given up play dates and sports, and events of every kind have been halted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
But although Easter egg hunts and spring break plans have all been squelched, the Easter Bunny will still make a stop in Culpeper, with the help of the Culpeper Police Department.
On Saturday, April 11, starting at 11 a.m., the Easter Bunny—riding in an open convertible courtesy of Battlefield Ford—will drive through at least 25 neighborhoods, escorted by police vehicles.
Officer Scott Yeiser, new to Culpeper but an 18-year law enforcement veteran, suggested the idea, having seen other departments escort the Easter Bunny in a similar way.
“[Yeiser] said he already had a costume, and said we could use it,” said Culpeper Police Communications Officer Julia Cole in an interview Thursday. “As soon as he said it, within minutes the chief sent out an email saying, ‘Let’s make this happen.’ “
During a time when families are under pressure because of the lockdown measures in place to prevent spreading the virus, closing businesses and schools, and residents experiencing layoffs and economic uncertainty, Cole said the department hopes Saturday’s event will boost the spirits of everyone in the town.
“We’d really like to do something fun, to cheer people up,” Cole said. “And if people like it, maybe we’ll try to make it a tradition, and do it every year.”
Due to social distancing limitations, children won’t be able to shake hands with or hug the Easter Bunny, Cole said. But the procession will go slowly enough that children can wave and get a good look at the honored guest.
The procession will include a lead car from the police department, followed by the convertible carrying the bunny driven by Capt. Tim Chilton, with a rear escort vehicle.
For those neighborhoods not on the list below, families will be permitted to park their car somewhere safe along the route and wave as the bunny goes by.
“He’ll be passing by Yowell Meadow Park, so that might be a good place for people to stop,” Cole said.
The department isn’t sure exactly when they will reach each neighborhood, but Cole said they will post updates on Twitter @culpeperpd to keep people informed.
“Even if you don’t have a Twitter account you can see our tweets—just go to Twitter and search for @culpeperpd,” Cole said.
Viewers are encouraged to post photos with the hashtag #EasterBunnyVisitsCulpeper, or on the department’s Facebook page.
Culpeper Police Department officers will escort the Easter Bunny through the following neighborhoods starting at 11 a.m., listed in order:
1) Highview Court
2) Belle Court
3) Culpeper Commons
4) Hidden Fields
5) The Meadows
6) North Ridge townhouse
7) North Ridge Apartments
8) Woodscape Apartments
9) Riverdale Circle
10) Augustine Dr
11) Franklin Meadows
12) Redwood Lakes
13) Lakeview
14) Pelham’s Reach
15) Dog Hill
16) Three Flags Subdivision
17) Friendship Heights
18) Mountain View Apartments
19) Culpeper Hospital
20) Picadilly Circle
21) Highpoint
22) Standpipe
23) Kings Manor
24) Curtis Manor Apartments
25) Lakemont Subdivision
