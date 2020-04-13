Bright blue skies and smiling faces greeted the Easter Bunny from a distance Saturday afternoon in more than two dozen neighborhoods around Culpeper.
With everyone staying home due to the ongoing viral pandemic, the event boosted spirits on a holiday weekend, as was intended by parade sponsors from the Culpeper Police Department.
Over in the Magnolia Green housing development, Amanda Elswick-Landon enjoyed the understated display with her nine children – aged 2 to 21.
“We thought the Easter Parade was a wonderful addition to our weekend,” she said in a message on Monday to the Star-Exponent. “Our kids were super excited to see the Easter Bunny and are still talking about it today.”
Elswick-Landon added that her family is doing well coping during this time of social distancing.
“We are enjoying the extra family time and the slower- paced life,” she said. “Lots of reading, gardening, crafts and outside time.”
Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton drove the convertible Mustang – its use donated by Battlefield Ford – that escorted the bunny all around town, from Belle Court to Culpeper Commons to Riverdale Circle to Redwood Lakes to Lakeview to Three Flags to the area around Culpeper Hospital. Sirens announced their arrival.
Chilton estimated thousands of town residents came out to watch the parade: “People were looking for a reason to come out of the house and kids wanted to see the Easter Bunny!” he said.
Police officer Scott Yeiser happened to have a bunny suit and was happy to play the part on the Saturday before Easter. On the curbs, at the end of driveways and from the sidewalks, young and old welcomed the procession with waves and thanks, enjoying a brief distraction from a world consumed by illness and death.
Positive messages filled social media, including this one from officer Yeiser’s family: “We have a special love for this particular Easter Bunny! Thank you Culpeper Police Department for making this happen for our community! The kids loved it!”
Some spectators along the parade route held handmade signs expressing their gratitude and everyone kept their distance, Chilton said, except for immediate family members enjoying the parade together. Many adults snapped photos of their child’s reaction to the bunny, as the mood lifted all around town.
“Everybody wanted a little bit of a normalcy. It was really cool to see,” the police captain said.
Police officer Julia Cole and Yeiser coordinated the route, which was posted on Facebook. Some kids waited an hour or so for the parade to start while others came running out of their houses as it passed.
Cole called the in-motion, non-stop event – running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – an overwhelming success.
“We knew the event was going to be popular, but still weren’t prepared for the numbers,” she said on Monday. “There were people all along the route, waving and cheering, yelling hello to the Easter Bunny. Many children had beautiful, colorful handmade signs of appreciation.”
The Easter Bunny’s live route was shared widely on social media and one man even posted a short drone video on Twitter. Cole said the Culpeper Police Department hopes to do an Easter Parade again next year, but on an expanded scale.
“We couldn’t travel down every road. Because people shared their videos and photos, more people were able to vicariously experience the mini-parade, but we hope next year to offer more families and children the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny in person,” she said.
College student Samantha Elswick – oldest child of Amanda Elswick-Landon – was there for the in-person fun. She said her siblings really enjoyed catching a glimpse of the Easter Bunny in a year when he has otherwise stayed in his burrow. A commuter student at George Mason University, the 21-year-old is finishing her year taking classes online from home.
“I am helping with my siblings,” Elswick said. “With the stay-at- home order in effect, there is a lot more time to do projects around the house, gardening outside, crafts and games. Personally, I’ve been utilizing a lot of video chatting features to keep connected with my friends and fiancé.”
She got engaged on Valentine’s Day and her husband-to-be has his own apartment. He is considered essential personnel and remains on the job at an automotive shop. It’s been hard being apart, Elswick said, adding their wedding date is sometime in 2022.
Online college has been going well, she said.
“All of the teachers have been very understanding and flexible with due dates and everyone’s added stress due to the disruption,” Elswick said.
