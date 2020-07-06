A Northern Virginia grand jury on Monday certified 170 indictments against two suspects charged in a shooting Dec. 26 inside a Manassas Denny’s that left a delivery driver dead and a Rixeyville man seriously injured.
The indictments encompass alleged acts perpetrated upon 23 people inside of the restaurant the day after Christmas, one of whom died and one of whom was significantly injured, according to a news release from Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Ryan Thomas Walker, 23, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Jordan Lee Anderson, 22, of Manassas, stand charged with first-degree murder, attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, armed statutory burglary, 19 counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit, 12 counts of robbery, seven counts of attempted robbery and 42 counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the prosecutor said.
Anderson and Walker are accused of killing Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old driver for DoorDash, and critically wounding the 34-year-old Rixeyville man.
The victims were not known to one another or the suspects, police said. Police did not release the Culpeper County man’s name to protect his privacy.
Two armed men entered the Denny’s in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 and demanded property from 23 customers and employees, according to Prince William County Police. Anderson allegedly brandished a handgun while Walker was reportedly armed with a baton, according to police.
They ordered customers and employees to the ground and demanded their cell phones and wallets, then demanded money from the restaurant, police said. As they left, the gunman shot the Rixeyville man, who was being cooperative and sitting on the ground, police said. He had been dining with other people and is expected to survive.
While they exited the restaurant, the men encountered a man who unknowingly held the door for them, police said. The baton-wielding man struck him in the head and the gunman then shot him. Both men fled on foot.
Yusuf Ozgur was picking up an order when he was shot. He left behind two children.
