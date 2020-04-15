Two men are accused of stealing around $2,200 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Locust Grove on three separate days last month.
On March 2, March 5 and March 13, the two males – shown in surveillance photos released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office – entered the store along Route 3 in northeastern Orange County. During the three visits, the men allegedly took four Vizio flat screen televisions, clothes and various kitchen appliances, according to the OCSO.
The men were driving a red SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander and a dark colored Ford SUV possibly a Ford Edge, with unknown license plates. Anyone with information about the two males or vehicles is asked to contact OCSO Deputy McPeek at 540/672-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.