Rain clouds blew away and the sun shared warm beams for the well-attended outdoor drive-by retirement party last week of longtime educator and A.G. Richardson Elementary School Principal Sue Bridges.
The ongoing pandemic thwarted an in-person party for the loved Culpeper County Public Schools administrator, but faculty celebrated the moment, nonetheless, from a distance, on May 28 in what is becoming an increasingly more common way to “get together.”
“The people, for sure,” said Bridges of what she would miss most after 36 years in education, starting out with Fauquier County Public Schools. “A lot of memories here.”
The high-energy professional beamed with gratitude as dozens of vehicles, led by the Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, looped around to pass her by with well wishes. Teachers, students and family leaned out car windows with congratulations, gifts, flowers and balloons.
Bridges found it hard to stand still. She cautiously approached each car while dancing to the music of “Celebration,” blaring from a speaker, as she mouthed messages of farewell, hugged herself, blew kisses and accepted presents on the pavement just outside the front doors of the elementary school where Bridges has worked since 1992.
“I came here when the school opened,” she said. “I’m so overwhelmed and grateful. I feel loved.”
After the procession, a mostly masked crowd of well-wishers parked their cars and mingled for a while, playing music, shooting off confetti and spraying silly string. There were a few hugs. Bridges said she would remain in the area with her husband and looked forward to spending more time with their college age twins, a son and a daughter, and her parents, who are in their 90s and live in Charlottesville.
Bridges became principal at A.G. in 2001 after working as an assistant principal and middle school science teacher. In 2006, she won the National Distinguished Principal Award for Virginia.
Prior to the Bridge’s drive-by retirement party, A.G. Richardson teachers and other staff were asked to contribute comments about her leadership style and to share special memories from a career in public schools spanning nearly four decades. Many responses were received.
Math specialist Candace Standley, who helped organize the special event, said Bridges has a gift for seeing the absolute best in everyone.
“And she knows exactly how to guide people to see their own strengths. She puts a plan in place, and lets her staff get the job done,” Standley said. “Because she believes in us, we believe in ourselves.”
Learning support teacher Kimberly Sawyers started at A.G. Richardson the same year as Bridges. “We have seen it all together ... snowstorms that came the same time kids were getting off the buses to come to school then sent right back home, unnerving people in the parking lot and now this COVID-19 experience,” Sawyers said. “Sue has always been right on top of things taking care of it calmly.”
Third-grade teacher Hilary Utz said the principal always put her A.G. Richardson Bulldogs first, and kept the best interests of students at heart. She also made teachers feel supported by caring about their lives outside of work, she added: “My favorite memories with her are the times she’d check in and the conversations we had together that led to tears, laughter, and hugs.”
Gifted specialist Clarissa Hicks said Bridges never asked teachers to do a job she wouldn’t do, including bus duty in nasty weather or rearranging classrooms on weekends. Her favorite memory was when Bridges played the piano for a student singing in a talent show.
Para-educator Cheryl Rowe said Bridges always gave great advice for those seeking it. For her, that meant being encouraged to go back to college.
“Because of Sue, I’m almost finished my first year working towards my Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education,” Rowe said.
Staff member Sheila Hawkins said Bridges epitomized being a great leader.
“She knows when to take the helm, when to delegate, and when to reach out to others as a resource,” Hawkins said. “I have often heard her say, ‘We are here for the kids’—that is truly her motto.”
Kindergarten teacher Erin Mitchell first met Bridges as a daycare teacher for the principal’s son. Bridges, knowing Mitchell wanted to be a teacher, also encouraged her to work towards a degree. She got her first job at A.G. Richardson.
“Sue remembered me from all those years before when I taught her son and clearly saw something in me. I think one of her many strengths is recognizing and nurturing teachers that have potential,” Mitchell said.
Fifth grade teacher Emily Kinzer said Bridges was approachable, honest and open.
“I will also remember Sue for connecting with her students and staff. She ALWAYS knew the names of every single student,” Kinzer said.
Paraprofessional Leslie Tomblin said the care extended to the faculty as well, recalling a day when she got very bad news at work about a family member: “I was a mess, but Sue hugged me and spoke encouraging words to strengthen me. She helped me through that day.”
Assistant Principal Brock Hodgson called Bridges “a servant leader” who brought people together for the common purpose of educating a child.
“Her ability to build a positive school culture is remarkable and she is widely respected among her staff,” Hodgson said.
Kindergarten teacher Samantha Oliveri said Bridges is a hard worker who put staff before her own personal needs. Paraprofessional Tina Ductoe’s child attended A.G. Richardson, leading to her working there: “I can truly say that Sue is and always will be a part of why I chose working full time. She will always be principal of the year to me.”
Fourth-grade teacher Molly Baird said Bridges was firm but fair and valued the opinions of staff: “I always wanted to make her proud.” Technology teacher Matt Ortman said his special memory involved her leading a hands-on, outdoor lesson on fungus with third-graders: “Even if she got dirty, she was always willing to support her staff.”
School counselor Janine Morrison said Bridges never micromanaged her staff: “As a school family, she was the matriarch that allowed us to make a difference each and every day as a team!”
