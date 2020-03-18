Children in the region who need it are getting free meals, thanks to the quick deployment of a team of school staff in conjunction with county officials and Culpeper County Public Schools administrators.
This week a drive-through food service program began at three local elementary schools to provide meals for students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus threat.
On Friday, the Virginia government announced that all schools in the state would be closed March 16 through March 27 in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus.
Under the direction of Culpeper County School Superintendent Tony Brads, the county school system is providing breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays for any school students who stop by one of the three sites, said Greg Beamer, the school district’s food service director.
The distributions are being made outside at Pearl Sample, Sycamore Park and Emerald Hill elementary schools, Beamer said Tuesday.
A fourth site is being operated at the Galbreath-Marshall Building on Old Fredericksburg Road by Culpeper Human Services, he said.
“Since this is the first day we’re doing this, we had no idea what to expect,” Beamer said on Tuesday. “We expect the numbers will increase as we go forward.”
Beamer said 73 breakfasts were distributed to students Tuesday morning at the schools’ three sites, while Human Services handed out an additional nine breakfasts. At either the public schools or the Galbreath-Marshall Building, children must be present to receive meals.
Beamer said the schools program will under go regular evaluation, with sites being added, removed or consolidated if the schools feel students’ needs could be better addressed under a different configuration.
Brads recorded a video address letting the school system’s parents know about the food program. The video and updated information about the schools’ efforts to address the coronavirus situation is posted on the CCPS website at culpeperschools.org.
For breakfast Tuesday, the schools provided bagged meals including cereal, graham crackers, sliced apples and milk. For lunch, each bag contained a turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, a bag of chips, juice and milk, Beamer said.
Beamer said he is working with the school system’s food distributors to obtain the supplies necessary to keep the program running.
Members of the school’s transportation and maintenance departments have also been working to get supplies to where they are needed for the food program, he said.
While private citizens have been generously offering to volunteer to help with the program, Beamer said the school staff has been doing a great job keeping things running so far.
Beamer commended the school’s staff and food service workers for pulling together the food program so quickly.
“The management and staff got this done on one day’s notice,” Beamer said “They’re the backbone of how this got done so quickly.”
The nature of the drive-through program means the foods offered will be cold preparations, Beamer said.
“We can keep the food refrigerated and bring it out as people arrive,“ Beamer said.
Serving the food in bags outside the schools helps the school custodial staffs keep the buildings disinfected and better promotes social distancing, he said.
Stacey Timmons, the division’s executive director of operations, said the program seems to be running well so far.
“For the most part, everyone is being agreeable and understanding,” Timmons said. “We all are facing challenges with not knowing what is going to happen.”
Timmons said he and other school officials met Monday with human-services staff to help coordinate and maximize the food services being offered locally.
But it remains a day-by-day situation, Beamer said.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” Beamer said. “The situation is changing daily, and we’re all doing our best to stay ahead of the parts we have control over.”
