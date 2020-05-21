In accordance with the Commonwealth of Virginia Phase One re-opening guidelines, Reformation Lutheran will host drive-in church services beginning this weekend, but with specific guidelines in place to ensure for the safety of all.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 and at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 24 in the church parking lot, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church will also continue to offer 10 a.m. Sunday Facebook Live Worship Service as it looks ahead to adherence with the state’s three-phased approach to reopening, according to a recent announcement from the Rev. Brad Hales, Reformation pastor, and Council President Bruce Van Ness.
“Please know that our foremost concern is the continuing health and safety of the congregation,” the announcement stated. “These services will continue the next many weeks until we are satisfied the risk of exposure and infection is acceptable enough to hold in-person worship services in our sanctuary.”
“Pastor and your Council understand and share your desire for life to return to normal, and for our worship of Jesus, as we have done for decades, to resume,” the announcement continued. “But the risk of exposure and infection is considered too great at this time to gather together in our sanctuary and our fellowship hall.”
Members are safer at home as state guidelines explain, Hales and Van Ness stated. “However, we also understand there are members of our Congregation who are unable to enjoy Facebook Live, or those who simply feel they must get out and Worship with or in the ‘proximity of’ friends at their church,” they said.
This weekend’s launch of drive-in church hopes to address that. Services will be held in the church parking lot in the vicinity of door #7, the main entrance.
People are asked to stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms of or are sick with COVID-19. High-risk individuals aged 65 or older or with preexisting conditions are also asked to stay at home and watch services online.
For this weekend’s drive-in church service, all parking lot entrances will be blocked except the Jonathon Drive entrance—the “road to nowhere” that comes off of Sunset Lane. Attendees may arrive at the Johnathon Drive entrance either from Sunset Lane or Barton Lane off Madison Road.
Life Safety Ministry members in orange vests will direct attendees. For social distancing, every other parking space will be used. Those who attend may follow directions to a specific parking spot. One vehicle will be parked at a time.
If everyone in the vehicle is wearing a mask, windows may be put down. If anyone in the car is not wearing a mask, windows must be kept closed, church leaders said.
Anyone who needs a mask should call Van Ness, 540/604-3525, at least a day before the desired service. Masks will be delivered in plastic bags to the front porches of those requesting one. The church advises washing the mask gently in hot, soapy water and hang to dry. Repeat with each use.
During this weekend’s drive-in church, no one will be allowed to leave their vehicle for any reason. The building will be closed and the restroom facilities will not be available.
Attendees will be able to listen to worship services on their car radio. The frequency will be emailed and posted on signs in the parking lot. A public address system will also broadcast the service.
The parking lot will close 15 minutes before services start (5:45 p.m. on Saturday and 7:45 a.m. on Sunday), and a time of reflection with music will begin, to encourage entering into a worship state of mind, church leaders said.
If the parking lot fills before then, those arriving late may parallel park along Jonathon Drive. In the event of any sort of emergency inside a vehicle, the occupants may blow their horn and turn on headlights for assistance.
Drive-in church attendees are advised to bring drinking water and their worship folder, which will be emailed ahead of time. Worship folders will not be available at services.
Based on North American Lutheran Church guidelines, there will be no offering of Holy Communion. In the event of a driving rain or a severe thunderstorm, services will be cancelled.
Pastor Brad said on Friday he was very excited about launching drive-in church services.
“It’s a way that we can come together to worship Jesus in a very safe and hygienic way,” he said. “We definitely want people to be cared for and healthy.”
Some other local churches plan to host in-person services this weekend inside houses of worship, per the latest state order allowing church congregations to gather with 50 percent capacity.
