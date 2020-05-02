Give Local Piedmont Day is nearly here.
Along with other local nonprofits, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and the Museum of Culpeper History are taking part this Tuesday in Give Local Piedmont, the seventh annual fundraiser hosted by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation for the region’s charitable organizations.
The economic contraction caused by spread of the novel coronavirus is posing “unprecedented financial challenges for our small and locally owned businesses,” CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said in a statement. “CRI wants to do everything in our power to help them face these challenges.”
A 501c3 charitable group, CRI helps grow and revitalize Culpeper’s historic downtown. The state and the town designate CRI to carry out Virginia Main Street activities that enliven the commercial district and have won state and national awards.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CRI has been coordinating support and resources for downtown businesses that have had to close or curtail operations under the statewide shelter-in-place order to stem community spread of the deadly virus.
That support includes creation of a COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Grant Program that helps small businesses with operational costs like rent, utilities, insurance and similar expenses when the crisis has slashed their revenue and they have limited or no cash flow.
All donations to CRI during Give Local Piedmont will provide much-needed assistance to the heart and soul of our community, downtown Culpeper’s small businesses, the nonprofit group said.
“Now, more than ever, is the time for our community to rally behind the small, local business owners who make our community a great place to live and work,” CRI said.
Please consider donating to CRI during Give Local Piedmont Day this Tuesday, May 5, from midnight to midnight, at givelocalpiedmont.org/organization/CRI-glp.
On Facebook, see facebook.com/events/895458724235024/
The goal of the Culpeper Downtown Relief Grant Program is to distribute direct financial support to eligible small businesses in CRI’s downtown footprint.
Culpeper Renaissance Inc. has received two grants, a $20,000 Small Business Support Relief and Recovery Initiative grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and a $10,000 grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
Joining with CRI, the Museum of Culpeper History is among more than 100 local nonprofit organizations that rely on Give Local Piedmont, the single day of giving hosted by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. The foundation recently created an Emergency Response Fund to address critical needs in its communities, including Culpeper.
“Support from our community this year is in even greater demand in light of the pandemic we all face together,” said Morgan Pierce, the museum’s executive director. “We look forward to re-opening and seeing our community again in the not-so-distant future.”
Donors will enable the museum to continue developing interesting programs and exciting historical exhibits, and remain open for free to all Culpeper residents, Pierce said.
Donations made on May 5 will help the museum win additional cash prizes throughout the day.
Every gift is tax-deductible, and all—even $10—are welcome, the museum said.
The museum asks donors to consider helping it win the “TV Dinner” Power Hour between 7 and 7:59 p.m. The organization that receives the most contributions during this period will win additional prize money.
To donate and schedule your gift, visit givelocalpiedmont.org/donate/museumofculpeperhistory.
If you prefer, mail a check to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation at NPCF, P.O. Box 182, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Checks must be made out to NPCF, and received via the mail by May 5. For the museum, write “Museum of Culpeper History” on the memo line.
To choose from many other community groups for a gift on Give Local Piedmont Day, see givelocalpiedmont.org.
