The democratic process worked and the Culpeper Minutemen Monument will go in its previously approved location on the Gardner Street side of Yowell Meadow Park.
Culpeper Town Council Tuesday night voted for the second time – the original time being last year – to approve placement of the memorial to the men who mustered in the park in 1775 to fight the British during the American Revolution. It will be situated in grassy area just off of the walking path behind the existing sand volleyball court.
Next to the Minutemen marker will go Virginia’s first Charters of Freedom display with replica documents of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The vote was 8-1 with Councilman Pranas Rimeikis voting no.
Following years of planning and an approved vote for the monument site, the town parks & recreation commission decided in recent weeks it didn’t like the location and asked town council to reconsider taking it out of the park altogether.
That was a last minute idea, noted Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr.
“This should have all been taken care of before it was brought to us for a vote,” he said Tuesday night. “It seems kind of bad to change it after we voted.”
Half-dozen residents agreed during the public comment session, including Warrenton resident Jim Whitehead, owner of the ATCS civil engineering firm.
“My family has been in Virginia since the 1640s,” he said. “We fought the Indians, we fought the French and we fought the British. I can’t think of a greater honor than to put this monument where it was originally planned.”
Whitehead said his firm would donate services to see it come to fruition.
“Our young people don’t feel connected to the values and reasons that founded this country,” he said, adding that the Minutemen Monument and Charters would help youth to “reach out and touch the history. They are benefactors,” of the freedom the Minutemen fought for, he added. “They need to understand that.”
Bill Schwetke, former president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, said the group of local residents – also from Fauquier and Orange – who gathered in the field in current day Yowell Meadow helped secure a victory at the Battle of Great Bridge. It led to American independence from English rule.
Some on town council complained that the Minutemen Monument had gotten too big with the addition of the Charters, but it was council itself that encouraged a grander concept. Schwetke said it was “a nice touch,” while lamenting the long delay on the project.
“We recommend placing it where it was originally planned. It honors an important piece of local history,” he said, noting SAR would continue to lend financial support for the initiative.
Culpeper Minutemen SAR President Charles Jameson addressed statements from the parks and recreation commission that parks should be mainly for recreation.
“The park is also a place for reflection,” he said Tuesday night. “This will bring people to the park.”
Addressing another statement that the park already had enough Minutemen monuments, Jameson said the others are inaccessible.
“I hate that it’s gotten to this point,” he said of the controversy over placement. “These two features deserve to be together.”
Past President of Culpeper Minutemen SAR Tom Hammill said the other monument is way off in the woods at the back of the park, closer to the original muster site.
“There’s not a lot there to tell you what is going on,” he said. “Now is an opportunity to tell that broader story and connect it to the founding of our country.”
Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said the Gardner Street location was chosen to provide “a gateway feature” on that side of the park.
“We felt there was something lacking over there,” he said.
A recent proposal to move it to the flagpole area, next to the playground, on the Blue Ridge Avenue side had its issues, Hoy said. He foresaw a “potential conflict of use” next to the comfort station and well-used ballfields.
Mayor Mike Olinger agreed calling it “a reflecting monument for peace and quiet.” Locating it “on the traffic side of the park” he could not support.
“I am not in favor of moving it,” Olinger said. Town officials concurred.
Construction on the monument will begin this summer with an expected dedication in October. It will be etched with the names of a dozen Minuteman officers—Lt. Col. Edward Stevens, Capt. Abraham Buford, Capt. John Jamison and Capt. William McSamhan from Culpeper, Major Thomas Marshall, Capt. John Chilton, Capt. William Pickett, Capt. James Scott and Capt. William Blackwell from Fauquier County and Col. Lawrence Taliaferro, Capt. Joseph Spencer and Capt. William Payne from Orange County.
