Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order that shut down nonessential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March was just the start of a rollercoaster ride for Gold’s Gym.
As Gold’s stayed closed for nearly three months following Northam’s declaration, questions about whether it—as well as other gyms and fitness centers—could survive such a financial crisis began to swirl.
In April, attorneys for Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall, owner of several Gold’s Gym locations across the state, filed a well-publicized lawsuit against Northam. The suit alleged that the governor’s order exceeded his authority and had put Hall “on the brink of financial ruin.” A circuit court judge ultimately ruled in Northam’s favor, and Hall’s appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court was denied in May, leaving his gyms in ghost town-status at the time.
While Hall doesn’t own the Culpeper Gold’s Gym location, his proclamation of impending financial ruin wasn’t very far off the mark. Gold’s Gym International filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that same month, seemingly throwing the future of the well-known entity into limbo.
However, if you didn’t know Gold’s had suffered these recent financial hardships, a trip to the Culpeper branch nowadays wouldn’t exactly give it away.
Since opening its doors back up last month during Phase Two of Northam’s reopening plan for the state, Gold’s has seen its members gradually return. However, that slow burn—likely due at least in part to the fact that gyms and fitness centers were allowed to operate at only 30% capacity during Phase Two and are now at 75% in Phase Three—has been offset by the rush of new faces looking to improve their fitness after months of being stuck at home.
“We’ve enrolled over 60 new members since we reopened last month,” said Chris Welton, general manager of the Culpeper location, in an email sent to the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Wednesday afternoon. “Things are going well, and with our Kids Club reopening on Friday, July 10, I expect that things will be getting back to normal very soon.”
The prospect of “normal” seemed far from a reasonable expectation just a few months ago, but Welton said the bankruptcy filing isn’t expected to have any effect on the Culpeper branch.
“That was Gold’s Gym International that filed for bankruptcy protection,” he said. “They’re simply doing some reorganizing at their level, which won’t affect us here.”
Welton added that the three months Gold’s was closed gave it the necessary time and space to refresh its look. The facility received over $300,000 in renovations during the shutdown, including new flooring, a fresh coat of interior paint and a new roof.
“We have such a wide variety of services and amenities to choose from, as well as more equipment than any fitness center in the area,” Welton emphasized. “But we also want our members to have a great atmosphere to work out in as well. They’re happy to be back, and they love the new look.”
