With azure skies and abundant sunshine warming the event, more than 100 people gathered Thursday at noon on East Davis Street in Culpeper to unite in communal prayer.
Pastors, business leaders, church members and others sent petitions heavenward requesting God’s blessing on government leadership, members of the military, first responders and medical personnel, and all those sharing vital information through media outlets.
Prayers were offered for families, those working to educate, businesses struggling for survival and religious organizations of every kind.
“If a Day of Prayer was ever needed, for all those we pray for today, that day is now,” said Rev. Erick Kalenga, pastor of His Village Church and organizer of the event.
The National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by law, and has been observed publicly in Culpeper on the first Thursday in May for at least the last few decades, said Day of Prayer East National Area Leader Nancy Sharman in an interview at the event.
“As long as I can remember,” Sharman said, noting she is a long-time resident of Madison County.
Sharman was able to attend the local event due to the unusual circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Normally I’m all over the place this time of year, helping get everything coordinated,” she said. “But this year it’s all been virtual—doing everything from home.”
Thursday’s event was shared over Facebook Live. But Kalenga and other Christian leaders in Culpeper decided to also hold an in-person event, despite state mandates banning gatherings of more than 10 people, and many businesses and all churches declared non-essential and unauthorized to open.
“We wish to be responsible and respectful of the governor’s order, and do all we can to protect one another from the virus,” said Kalenga in an interview earlier this week.
“But when you are talking about essential businesses, essential this and that, and you say churches are not essential, that is wrong,” he added. “Religion is never more essential than now.”
John and Susan Green, members of Providence Bible Church in Culpeper, have been attending Culpeper’s Day of Prayer for many years.
Both wearing masks, they said they felt it was more important than ever to support the communal prayer.
“The leaders of our nation and county and our local officials need our prayers, they need that solidarity,” said Susan Green.
Jim Lanier of Culpeper said this is the first time he’s attended the Day of Prayer.
“I’m here to glorify God and celebrate His name,” Lanier said. “Also it’s important that we stand together against the injustice of the governor’s order. It’s unconstitutional. Man’s word does not come before God’s.”
The Day of Prayer observance is usually held next to the Culpeper Courthouse.
“We thought that might be a little too tight for social distancing, to do it there,” Kalenga said. “So we planned this event downtown.”
Though some thought went into having participants stand six feet apart and form a cross at the intersection of Main and East Davis Streets, actually making that happen became too problematic, Kalenga said.
“There was no power for the speakers at that end of the street, for the microphones,” he said. “And though we had a good turnout, we were hoping more would attend and fill the streets.”
They ultimately broadcast the prayers from Free Gospel Church of Christ, in front of the historic building at 178 East Davis Street that was where Culpeper Baptist gathered for worship in years past.
Kalenga said that immediately after the event, 400 people had already viewed the Facebook Livestream. By early evening, that number had increased to more than 1,200.
“We’re very pleased with how everything turned out,” Kalenga said. “It felt very good to join together and pray to God.”
