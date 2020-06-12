Two Fredericksburg-area representatives in the General Assembly say people who want to bring about real change to racial inequities in Virginia should let their voices be heard—not only in protests but also by reaching out to those who work on their behalf in local courtrooms or the state capital.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who represents North Stafford, and Del. Joshua Cole, whose district includes Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford County, spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on those in jails and juvenile detention centers, as well as the need for criminal justice reform, during a recent event organized by the Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition.
Carroll Foy described the state’s justice system as two different operations.
“We have one for African Americans and other marginalized communities, and we have one that works well for everyone else,” said the public defender who’s also running for governor. She said that lobbying those who oversee the system, locally and statewide, is the way “we can make real change happen.”
The COVID-19 Justice Coalition presented the forum because “racial inequities in our criminal legal system have only worsened since the pandemic,” according to a press release. “Nearly 50 youth and staff in Virginia’s detention facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Incarcerated youth, who have no way to protect themselves from the highly contagious virus, are alone and afraid.”
Two months ago, the General Assembly approved the early release of up to 2,500 nonviolent inmates who had a year or less to serve on their sentences or were at higher risk at contracting the disease because of advanced age or compromised immune systems.
But less than 10 percent of those eligible have been released, and because the coronavirus can quickly ravage a facility, Carroll Foy said: “We have to act, and we have to act now.”
She suggested residents contact their locality’s commonwealth’s attorneys—whom she described as the most powerful people in local courtrooms—and encourage them to work toward releasing eligible prisoners. She said she’s been filing motions to ask judges to grant the releases, especially for nonviolent offenders and those who have sentences less than 90 days.
Carroll Foy said residents also should encourage the attorneys to prosecute police charged with acts of brutality as well as focus on “serious criminal charges” and not merely possession of marijuana. She called the latter “a way to hold down brown and black people,” citing evidence that people of color are prosecuted more heavily than their white counterparts.
Cole told residents to look beyond party lines and examine a person’s platform when voting for a commonwealth’s attorney as well as any local representative.
“We have to ensure we have the right people who have the heart for our community serving in these seats,” he said.
Both Cole and Carroll Foy said they support the General Assembly holding a special session in August and addressing police brutality, racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic. They also encouraged residents to get involved with local committees or state-appointed commissions to bring diversity to those groups.
“In order to have our voices heard, we have to have people that look like us in government,” Cole said.
He called for civilian review boards—independent panels that would take the place of a police department’s internal affairs team. Cole wants the panels to reflect the demographics of their communities and not include former or retired police officers “because they’re going to be biased.”
Carroll Foy favors a statewide commission to review police policies and procedures, adding that these practices must be uniform throughout the state. She said the Department of Justice sometimes doesn’t get involved as quickly as it should because there has to be a violation of a person’s constitutional rights. But if policies concerning those rights are vague or ambiguous, “there’s a corner [for departments] to hide in.”
Cole mentioned the need for educational reform to deal with inequitable situations described by Carroll Foy—that some school systems have been able to give away laptop computers during the pandemic while others struggle to provide books.
“The good parts of Stafford County have great schools, the bad parts of Stafford County have bad schools, so we still have to fight against all those inequities,” Cole said.
Kofi Annan, who directs the Northern Virginia Equity Agenda Coalition, agreed that residents need to work year-round to bring about positive changes.
“There are racial disparities in our justice system that need to be addressed, so reach out to elected officials and do it now,” he said. “If a third of the people who are out there marching would show up and make some phone calls, we could get things done.”
A video of the Justice Coalition’s discussion is available on RISE for Youth’s Facebook page.
