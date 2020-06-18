The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, with Culpeper at its center, continues to see a sharp decrease in COVID-19 cases, but vigilance about distance and masking should continue. That’s the latest message from Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
“The attention of the country seems to have averted from COVID-19 and on to other issues. This is understandable given that we have been living nothing but coronavirus non-stop for the past three months,” he said in a post on Thursday. “However, I would urge everyone to not let our guard down. Let’s keep doing the things that have moved the needle in a positive direction.”
On Wednesday, Kartchner posted a video about “COVID-19 fatigue”—“The feeling we all are having as we come out of being cooped up for three months inside our homes and having to deny ourselves many things that make our lives enjoyable and meaningful.”
But it’s because of these stay-at-home precautions that case numbers in the local district have fallen dramatically over the past couple of weeks, the doctor said.
“I realize it is difficult to continue [following CDC recommendations] day in and day out. This was and continues to be a marathon, not a sprint,” Kartchner said. “We need to catch our second wind, get back on the track and move forward.”
He added he hoped the trend continues and cases keep falling.
“Remember the numbers are what they are today based on the actions we took a couple of weeks ago. The numbers we see in a few weeks will reflect the things we do today,” Kartchner said.
The local health director borrowed from Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in saying the term “physical distancing” should replace the commonly heard, “social distancing.”
“We should never ‘distance’ from anyone socially; we should be aware of the physical and mental health challenges that accompany these times of lockdown and slow reopening,” Kartchner said.
Physical distancing implies minimizing contact with larger groups. Don’t spend lots of time next to someone. The virus doesn’t magically jump between two people, it is a function of time and dose, he said.
“This time of year we can take advantage of parks and walks separated from others by distance. Again, it is time and dose, so one isn’t going to get infected by passing somebody on the path,” Kartchner said.
He quoted Osterholm: “Being outside is really a very important thing. It’s getting fresh air, and being able to move and exercise. It turns out that being in the outside environment dissipates these aerosols very, very quickly.
“Of all the outbreaks that happened in Wuhan, China where people get together with one infected individual and then transmission occurred—all but one of them occurred inside.”
Similarly, Kartchner said, people should continue to include those in society who can’t or shouldn’t be out in public.
“Reach out to those you know who are in a high-risk group and maintain that communication with them. Encourage all your friends and family to do the same,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reports 1,383 COVID-19 cases: 790 in Culpeper, 399 in Fauquier, 42 in Madison, 136 in Orange and 16 in Rappahannock. Comparatively, the entire state of Montana had 630 cases as of Thursday, according to Reuters.
