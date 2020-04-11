Dear Reader,
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. To support the local business community during the COVID-19 crisis, the Culpeper Star-Exponent is launching two free options to local businesses for directory services.
Special thanks go out to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and German Culver, CPA for sponsoring our Support Local Now initiative and helping The Free Lance-Star cover the cost. Because of these important sponsors, we are able to offer these programs to local businesses for free. If you are a local business owner and want to help sponsor, please call Jennifer Margerum at 540-317-2985.
We are excited about Support Local Now. This initiative consists of two platforms, both free to businesses: the “Buy Local” gift card directory and the “Yes, We’re Open” business directory.
Businesses that are temporarily closed can participate in our Buy Local gift card directory, which encourages consumers to support them now and shop later when they reopen.
Businesses that are currently open, but with modified operations, will be able to participate in both of these directories, which we’ll promote through our extensive print, digital, email and social media messaging. They’ll have access to the more than 15,000 weekly readers of our print products and recipients of our marketing emails, and be in position to take advantage of over a million of page views we expect to receive each month in April and May at starexponent.com.
Buy Local Gift Card Directory: Our new Buy Local platform is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to keep their favorite local businesses afloat during this difficult time. All the business has to do is fill out a short form. We’ll take care of the rest.
Yes, We’re Open Directory: This is a separate platform that tells our readers and online subscribers what local businesses are open and any special measures they are taking during the COVID crisis.
From Sunday, April 12, through Saturday, May 30, we will be promoting these directories every day in the newspaper with names and listings of many of those who have signed up.
Inside today’s newspaper is our promotion of the program and a few of those businesses that signed on in the past week. Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or on their e-commerce site.
These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time. Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is offering gift cards at starexponent.com/buylocal and buy a gift card to support your favorite business today. If you are looking for information on what businesses are open or have special operating considerations, check starexponent.com/weareopen.
Is your favorite business missing? Remember these directories are new and we could not get everyone signed up in the first few days. So give them a call, tell them about the directories and ask them to register so you can support them by buying a gift card online.
And while you are at it, if they are open now, go ahead and support them today by placing an order this week!
Sincerely,
Dale B. Lachniet
Publisher
