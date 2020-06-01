Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Monday that the city is imposing another curfew as it braces for several more days of protests, following a night of “significant” damage, particularly around the White House.
Bowser said at a news conference that the curfew would begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday morning, with similar restrictions beginning again Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning. She said unrest and destruction had begun to overshadow protests over the killing of George Floyd.
The announcement came as shopkeers began to clean up after a third night of clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officials in the wake of protests in hundreds of cities across the country.
“We applaud the American spirit of protest,” Bowser said. “However, we will not allow the continued destruction of our hometown.”
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that officers have made 88 arrests related to the protests Sunday and overnight, and that two-thirds of those charged are facing felony counts. The police chief said he didn’t know of instances where officers didn’t stop a looting in progress—which reporters observed repeatedly on Sunday, sometimes for extended periods of time—but acknowledged intervention can be risky.
He said investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage and that more arrests could occur. He said seven police officers suffered minor injuries Sunday night. Damage was most extensive around Lafayette Square near the White House, but extended to Northeast D.C., Georgetown and upper Northwest, he said.
“One of the tactics that we are seeing is when we do take police action in the large crowds that it agitates the crowds and it becomes very volatile and very dangerous for our officers,” Newsham said. “We have to balance the safety of the people that are there with ensuring that we are holding people accountable.”
Separately, Attorney General William Barr has directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send anti-riot teams to D.C. and Miami as part of the federal government’s escalating response to the civil unrest across the country, a senior Justice Department official said.
The official said all FBI field offices are also setting up command posts and will work with local law enforcement on possibly bringing federal charges against those who cross state lines to riot. As local police make arrests, the official said, the FBI will interview those in custody and assess whether any federal crimes have been committed.
The Justice Department has become keenly focused on the violence in the District. On Sunday night, Barr sent the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team to assist local police. A Special Operations Response Team from the Bureau of Prisons was present in Miami over the weekend, and one will now be active in the District, the official said.
Largely peaceful protests Sunday over the killing of Floyd devolved into rioting and looting after dark, leaving smashed windows, overturned vehicles and the smoldering remains of fires across the city. District officials imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, but some demonstrators ignored it.
Bowser examined the damage Monday morning. She also appeared on the “Today” show, saying officials have seen these types of tactics from demonstrators before.
Vandals, she said, set fires “here and there” in different neighborhoods to “try to draw in the police.” Most people peacefully protested Sunday and left when the 11 p.m. curfew began, which gave police “a chance to focus on the troublemakers,” Bowser said.
“We’re prepared for multiple days of demonstrations,” she said. “We’re working with all of our intelligence to figure out who’s coming here.”
A building fire near the White House that was extinguished hours earlier rekindled Monday morning, prompting authorities to close 16th Street just north of Lafayette Square. A D.C. fire department spokesman said after 7:30 a.m. that crews were working to bring the fire under control as police eventually directed traffic.
Some shopkeepers were confronted by scenes of destruction. At a gas station in the Tenleytown neighborhood, Ali Ali was the first to arrive at work Monday morning—and he immediately phoned his boss.
Philip Rosen picked up the phone and listened to a roll call of devastation: Door smashed in with brake rotors, which the looters had snagged from outside the mechanic shop; glass shards everywhere; Gatorade and cigarettes and candy bars gone. And gone, too, was the cash register, behind which Ali, 43, used to greet old friends in better times, along with roughly $500.
Rosen, 37, sighed and told Ali to phone the police, then stay outside the Northwest D.C. store and wait until Rosen got there from Arlington in about 45 minutes. Ali called police, who told him they would be there in five minutes.
Almost two hours later, around 9 a.m., as the two men gripped brooms and swept away glass from the front door—both wearing blue gloves but no masks—no police had arrived. Rosen said he was surprised that officers were not already there when he joined Ali around 7 a.m.
But, as he started work on what had to be done—taking inventory of what he had lost, calling up video of the incident, serving the customers seeking gas and cigarettes who began to trickle in—he realized he should not have been surprised.
“The cops are obviously preoccupied,” Rosen said. “People know the cops aren’t around; that’s why this happened.”
Nothing like this had ever happened to Rosen’s store, which sits in Tenleytown surrounded by tony Northwest D.C. homes and his longtime, loyal customers.
The two men plan to place boards over the door later. They’re not worried about getting hit again—not during the day.
But they have a plan for the dark. Both men plan to sleep in the shop Monday night.
