On Independence Day, Culpeper’s Patriotic Presentation and fireworks display will be unlike any of those in past years. The town scaled back its holiday festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will lead the program, held on the Culpeper County Courthouse lawn on West Davis Street.
It will start at 1 p.m. with a flyover of vintage World War II aircraft by pilots with the Commemorative Air Force’s local Capital Wing.
Then the multi-racial color guard of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will march down Davis Street to post the colors.
Heeding state orders and Centers for Disease Control guidance, the gathering will include face masks and social distancing.
The VASSAR’s color guard has American Indians and African Americans among its members; their patriot ancestors fought to free the 13 colonies from British oppression.
During Saturday’s celebration, chapter members will read brief biographies of 12 Indians and Blacks from the Culpeper area who fought in the Revolutionary War, chapter president Charles Jameson said.
Culpeper played a big role in the war, raising minutemen who were instrumental in booting the British out of Virginia. It is also where France’s Marquis de Lafayette marshaled his troops for the American army’s 1781 march into Yorktown, the last major battle of the 8-year-old conflict.
For details, email the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter at ccj1947@gmail.com.
Saturday’s courthouse event will also feature a rare relic from World War II aviation, an original machine-gun turret from a twin-engine B-26 bomber.
The CAF’s Capital Wing, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, will display the turret—with two Browning .50-caliber machine guns—from a medium bomber that saw extensive service during the war. It was the first powered dorsal turret fitted to a U.S. bomber.
The wing’s mobile PX will sell airplane models and aviation-themed hats and T-shirts.
The turret display will give people a little taste of the wing’s July 11 Warbird Showcase, its first airshow of this year’s COVID-curtailed season, at the Culpeper Regional Airport. For details and Warbird Ride tickets, see the wing’s Facebook page or email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
On Saturday evening, Culpeper will set off fireworks starting about 9:15 p.m. from Rockwater Park’s heights along Madison Road on the town’s south side.
Due to COVID-19, no public gathering will be permitted in the park, which will be closed at 4 p.m. There will no access to its parking lot.
“Residents and visitors wanting to see the display should be able to see the fireworks from anywhere within the town limits,” town officials said.
For updates on the fireworks and on weather conditions that could change the schedule, see the Facebook pages of the Town of Culpeper and Culpeper Tourism.
Celebrating America concert
On Saturday afternoon, Culpeper Baptist Church—known for its musical programs—will host a patriotic “Celebrating America 2020” concert involving community groups and other churches.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave concert will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. Watch on YouTube or Facebook (search Culpeper Baptist) or click on “watch live” at www.culpeperbaptist.org
Dr. Randall Sheets and Dr. Chuck Seipp will provide live, patriotic music celebrating our nation’s independence.
The concert will also share material from Culpeper Baptist Church’s previous “Celebrate America” concerts, which brought together more than 100 musicians from 13 churches, along with the Windmore Foundation’s Piedmont Community Band.
Sheets is the ceremonial organist at Arlington National Cemetery and the organist and choir director at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Seipp is a sergeant major (retired) with the United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own.”
The duo’s reputation for excellence has grown during the past four seasons as they have produced three recordings and performed more than 50 concerts in 20 states, including at Piccolo Spoleto L’Organo, Washington National Cathedral, the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land, and the West Point Cadet Chapel, the church said.
GOP rally
Also on Saturday, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the Culpeper County Republican Committee will host a July 4th Constitutional Rally at its headquarters at 204 Main Street.
The political party said the rally is being held in support of “our constitutional rights, President Trump and our brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”
The event will include music, face painting, patriotic speeches by local leaders, food by Captain Corbins, alcohol by a local brewery, ice cream by Delicious, and Trump campaign apparel, committee Chairman Marshall Keene said.
Attendees can watch Independence Day fireworks from the rally, and park in Town Hall’s parking lot. Bring your own chair.
The committee urges people to show their support by bringing a flag to celebrate the Fourth of July. The committee sells Trump flags.
The best-dressed patriotic person will win a 4-by-8-foot Trump campaign sign, Keene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.