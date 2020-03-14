Public health precautions during the coronarvirus pandemic have prompted many Culpeper-area and Virginia institutions to scrub events and take other actions.
Here is the latest:
— Culpeper Tourism has decided to temporarily close the Culpeper Visitor Center “after careful consideration of all the facts and the governor’s and Virginia Tourism Corporation’s directives.”
The center, in the town’s historic railroad depot, houses the Museum of Culpeper History, which also will be closed. Culpeper Tourism staff members will continue working.
“The ultimate goal, of course, is to keep our visitors and staff healthy, and reduce the opportunities for contamination and decrease the chances of exposure,” the town agency said.
The center will be closed from March 14 until at least March 31. As April 1 nears, Culpeper Tourism will assess the situation and reopen on April 1 or continue the closure, it said.
— “Hike with a Historian,” Culpeper County historian Clark B. Hall’s public tour of the Kelly’s Ford battlefield on March 21, has been cancelled, Paige Read, the town’s tourism director, said Friday. The tourism agency plans to offer the tour at a later date, she said.
Kelly's Ford on the Rappahannock was the most fought-over and marched-over of all river crossings during the Civil War, Hall said.
— The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile will not visit the Culpeper area March 25-27 as originally planned. Organizers hope to reschedule the visit.
— The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby has canceled its March Drivers Clinic and March Rally.
— The Maxwell Quartet’s March 30 concert at Culpeper County High School has been cancelled.
The STAGE ALIVE! concert has not been rescheduled, but the seven-county community concert association will evaluate options after the COVID-19 threat has passed. For details, call 540-972-7117.
— Aging Together, the five-county nonprofit group, has cancelled all of its upcoming programs, including the March 26 Veterans Resource Summit in Warrenton. People who paid sponsorship money will receive a refund, it said.
The nonprofit canceled in-person viewing of its April 3 Teepa Snow webinar, but the webinar itself is still on. People who paid in-person registration will get a refund.
The group also scrubbed its April 18 Senior Prom. It still plans to hold its 5 Over 50 Celebration on May 21.
— The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled its 96th annual Award Banquet on March 21, “based on best practices to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus by limiting public gatherings and events.
The banquet will be rescheduled at a later date. The event recognizes firefighters for their previous year of service, the answering of calls, training efforts, fire prevention education to schools and civic groups, fundraising, and total hours expended.
“In challenging times, public service volunteer fire and EMS providers stand ready to take the necessary actions to protect its members, guests, and community in all its members do,” Company 1 said in a Facebook post.
--The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper County VFD, Salem VFD, Brandy Station VFD and Reva VFD have cancelled their bingo gatherings.
--The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, “in an abundance of caution,” has postponed all public events for March.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but the safety of our community, businesses and staff is paramount,” President and CEO Jeff Say said. “We have consulted with our local health department, area hospitals and we are complying with the State of Emergency issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia on Thursday, March 12. We look forward to hosting our scheduled events in April and we appreciate the public and our members’ understanding.”
The Meet the President event on March 26 will be rescheduled later.
The chamber postponed its State of the Community to May 13 at the Country Club of Culpeper. Already purchased Tickets will be honored. If ticket holders cannot attend, they will receive a full refund, the chamber said.
Lead Culpeper’s March 20 meeting has been postponed.
Have questions? Call 540/825-8628 or email president@culpeperchamber.com.
— The Richardsville Fire & Rescue Company has cancelled its March 21 chicken dinner.
— In Orange County, James Madison's Montpelier is temporarily closed.
The Montpelier Foundation shut Montpelier to visitors beginning Saturday, in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. All of the facilities and grounds at the presidential historic site will remain closed until further notice. For updates, visit montpelier.org.
— Paramount Theater in Charlottesville has canceled its programming through April 8; some may be re-booked for a later date.
The historic theater on the city’s Downtown Mall will revisit its event schedule later this month.
The theater asks patrons who can to consider, in lieu of a ticket refund, treating their purchase as a donation to the theater or the other nonprofits who had to cancel their events. All tickets donated to the theater will receive a tax receipt, and its “unfailing gratitude for your continuing support,” the Paramount said.
— The Virginia Department of Transportation canceled its March 24, design public hearing for the State Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) bridge over Thumb Run in Fauquier County.
Lord Fairfax Community College, where the hearing was to be held, notified VDOT that all events not critical to the college’s mission have been suspended through April 5.
VDOT will reschedule the public hearing. For more, see virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/647bridge.asp.
— As a public health precaution, all Smithsonian Institution museums in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, including the National Zoo, are temporarily closed to the public.
— Dominion Energy won't disconnect customers for nonpayment of their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time," the utility company said in a statement Friday. "... We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service."
