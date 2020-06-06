This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
May 25
Daniel Raine Spradlin, age 31, 2100 block of Pocahontas Street, Lynchburg; three counts of possession of controlled substances.
May 27
Andre Dominique, age 27, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Drive, Locust Grove; two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Margaret Rose Fiester, age 61, 400 block of Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Sarah Elizabeth Welch, age 23, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; possession of controlled substances.
May 28
Kayla Renee Scott, age 28, 15500 block of Fox Chase Lane, Culpeper; monument: intentional damage, value greater than or equal to $1,000.
Sherrele Cooper, age 27, Washington, D.C.; two counts of assault and battery; two counts of monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000.
Tracy Wayne Turner, age 44, 29100 block of Kron Court, Richardsville; possession of marijuana.
May 29
Melvin Quintelle Johnson, age 24, 18300 block of Carter Lane, Brandy Station; assault and battery.
Wilbur Lee Glascock II, age 37, 4800 block of Parthenon Drive, Virginia Beach; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Meredith Sue Kiser, age 46, 100 block of Salvage Road, North Tazewell; DWI: second offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license; violation of recognizance conditions or bond.
Hunter Lee Elvis Lantz, age 26, 1700 block of Huntland Drive, Bealeton; assault and battery—family member.
Theresa Lynn Alley, age 49, 11300 block of Jones Mill Road, Orange; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
May 30
Phillip Maurice King, age 35, 1800 block of Martina Way, Culpeper; assault and battery.
Gregory O’Neal Johnson Sr., age 61, 200 block of West Cameron Street, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
