This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
March 2
Nancy Marie Cooper, age 43, 500 block of North West Street, Culpeper; possession of controlled substances.
Timothy Craig Lacy, age 55, 6000 block of Waterford Road, Rixeyville; grand larceny.
March 3
Early D. Johnson, age 51, 9400 block of Old Green Mountain Road, Esmont; possession of marijuana.
Bryon Chad DeAndre Williams, age 28, 11000 block of Scott Circle, Bealeton; possession of marijuana.
Antonio Lawaron Vines Jr., age 30, 1700 block of Lambert Court, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
March 4
Joseph Richard Checklick, age 38, 14000 block of Chesterfield Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Joseph Salazar, age 29, 800 block of Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; three counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Arthur J. Chasse III, age 51, 18000 block of Monitor Road, Culpeper; three counts of possession of controlled substances.
Britnie Elisabeth Marie Collins, age 25, 400 block of Briscoe Street, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
Antonio Jashad Sheppard Marshall, age 30, 9400 block of Springs Road, Warrenton; trespassing after being forbidden to do so; possession of marijuana.
March 5
Donald Ray Nelson, age 65, 600 block of East Spencer Street, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Jamie Teresa Nichols, age 36, 500 block of West Scanlon Street, Culpeper; petit larceny.
Davon Tyrell Raeshawn Fletcher, age 20, Culpeper; sentenced to community-based corrections program or facility.
March 6
Idaettae Marie Lambert, age 35, 300 block of Third Street, Culpeper; three counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
March 7
Latoya Darvia Ayer, age 38, Indianapolis, Ind.; drunk in public, profane language.
Cathy D. Nixon, age 38, 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Glen Allen; assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter.
Alan Rawlings Bowling, age 52, 200 block of Logtrac Road, Stanardsville; driving under the influence of alcohol; intentional damage of a monument of a value less than $1,000.
