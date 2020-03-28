This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
March 16
Carl James Clatterbuck, age 37, 900 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
March 17
Jantra McMahen, age 46, 2100 block of Forsythia Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal of a breath/blood alcohol test.
March 18
Michael S. Myers, age 47, 22000 block of Burwell Street, Richardsville; strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily injury.
Octavia Lynn Richards, age 42, 8200 block of Gibbon Place, Manassas; possession of marijuana.
Shawn Adam Jones, age 28, 9300 block of General Winder Road, Rapidan; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 55, Clore Road, Madison; trespassing after being forbidden to do so.
March 19
Joseph Richard Checklick, age 38, 14000 block of Chesterfield Lane, Culpeper; failure to appear.
Barry Stephen Robinson, age 48, 900 block of Perimmons Place, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery of a family member.
March 20
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 55, Clore Road, Madison; two counts of trespassing after being forbidden to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.