This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
March 9
Jenae Nicole Logan-Williams, age 19, Culpeper; intentional damage of a monument of a value less than $1,000.
David Franklin Brown, age 53, 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond; drunk in public, profane language.
March 10
Matthew Paul Waddill, age 33, 2600 block of Buyrn Circle, Virginia Beach; drunk in public, profane language.
Luis Alberto Martinez-Reyes, age 34, 800 block of Fairview Village Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Daiquan Lamar Thompson, age 21, 300 block of Wine Street, Culpeper; grand larceny; eight counts of climbing into/on a vehicle/boat/etc. to commit a crime; three counts of petit larceny.
Alejandro Jose Diaz, age 33, 1800 block of Birch Drive, Culpeper; violating condition of release; two counts of distribution/sale for profit of a schedule I/II controlled substance; possession of controlled substances; possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
March 11
Nicole Perry, age 37, 500 block of Meadowbrook Drive, Culpeper; 12 counts of embezzlement of an amount less than $200.
Oumar Wann, age 19, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Richard Allen Ridgeway III, age 31, 6800 block of Crescent Ridge Court, Bealeton; possession of marijuana.
March 12
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 55, Clore Road, Madison; trespassing after being forbidden to do so; drunk in public, profane language.
Lofton Howard Lambert IV, age 34, 7000 block of Kirtley Trail, Culpeper; possession of controlled substances; violating condition of release.
March 13
Shelton Craig Ferris, age 35, 200 block of East Piedmont Street, Culpeper; intentional damage of a monument of a value less than $1,000; violating protective orders.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 55, Clore Road, Madison; drunk in public; two counts of trespassing after being forbidden to do so.
Jessica Esmeralda Portillo, age 32, 200 block of Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Ethan Isaiah Barnes, age 24, Culpeper; contempt of court.
March 14
Elias Moises Samayoa, age 19, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Erica Elizabeth Cardenas, age 51, 1900 block of Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
John Michael Payne, age 30, 15000 block of Glen Verdant Drive, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
March 15
Caela Shea Lee, age 23, 600 block of Pelhams Reach Drive, Culpeper; strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily injury; assault and battery of a family member; unauthorized use of an animal/vehicle/etc., larceny of an amount greater than $200.
Thomas Richard Paramo, age 73, 200 block of East Williams Street, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
Matthew Cottoms, age 45, 4100 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg; hit and run resulting in personal injury; driving after forfeiture of license; five counts of violating condition of release; shoplifting, altering price/concealing goods of a value greater than $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.