This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
March 30
Brianna Emily Frazier, age 24, 800 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; petit larceny.
March 31
Paris Hampton White Jr., age 25, 700 block of Old Brandy Road, Reva; assault and battery of a family member.
Dylan McCloskey, age 25, 400 block of Hill Street, Culpeper; failure to report an accident that resulted in property damage.
April 2
Elizabeth Kay Hooper, age 30, 800 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; concealment, altering the price of merchandise of a value less than $500.
Bayron Baldemar Perez, age 23, 1100 block of South East Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Benjamin Lee Sowers, age 42, Rixeyville; obtaining drugs by fraud.
April 3
Demontae Lee Webster, age 22, 300 block of South West Street, Culpeper; manufacturing, sale and possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; grand larceny.
Andy Ulises, age 19, 900 block of South Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license; reckless driving; possession of marijuana.
April 4
Marissa Ann Southerland, age 27, Bealeton; petit larceny.
