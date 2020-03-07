This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
February 25
Joseph Clifton Minor Jr., age 57, Madison; drunk in public, profane language.
February 26
Antonio Darnell Hoffman, age 33, 100 block of Short Lane, Radiant; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Alvin Lee Horton, age 65, 18000 block of Scenic Creek Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Cody Blu Herrell, age 31, 1300 block of Jason Lane, Amissville; possession or distribution of controlled paraphernalia.
Travis Lamont Singeltary Jr., age 23, 1300 block of Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
February 27
Alvin Lee Horton, age 65, 18000 block of Scenic Creek Lane, Culpeper; shoplifting, altering price/concealing goods of a value greater than $500.
Elias Moises Samayoa, age 19, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; sentenced to a community-based corrections program or facility.
Megan Onyx Cubbage, age 31, 12000 block of Jamesons Mill Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Amone Rashawn Waters, age 19, 14000 block of Reva Road, Reva; possession of marijuana.
Kira J. Campbell, age 20, 900 block of Aylor Grubbs Avenue, Stanley; possession of marijuana.
February 28
Shawn Adam Jones, age 27, 9300 block of General Winder Road, Rapidan; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Jeremiah Christopher Nixon, age 32, 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
February 29
Renaldo Nehemiah Waters, age 40, 100 block of Blakeys Frye Lane, Madison; failure to appear.
Hugo Alberto Ac Ba, age 19, 800 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; intentionally preventing a law enforcement officer from making an arrest; drunk in public, profane language.
Fred Norman Southerland III, age 54, 13000 block of Waters Brothers Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter.
Ethan Isaiah Barnes, age 24, Culpeper; two counts of petit larceny; two counts of climbing into/on a vehicle/boat/etc. to commit a crime.
Marvin A. Ac Ba, age 22, 800 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; no driver’s license.
March 1
Ceann Maney Soto Buendia, age 34, 2400 block of Wheat Meadow Circle, Herndon; contempt of court.
Amanda Marie Vogatsky, age 24, 13000 block of Marquis Road, Unionville; concealment, altering the price of merchandise of a value less than $500.
Henry Clay Wright, age 37, 800 block of Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; intentional damage of a monument of a value less than $1,000.
