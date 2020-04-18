This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
April 7
Naim Arvell Sturdivant, age 25, 800 block of Anvil Road, Fredericksburg; possession of controlled substances.
Kristi Roseella Pinn, age 38, 200 block of Glazier Street, Culpeper; concelament, altering the price of merchandise of a value less than $500.
April 8
James Lawrence Price, age 62, 9600 block of Roys Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
April 10
Mayco Martinez, age 25, 12000 block of West Catharpin Road, Spotsylvania; possession of marijuana.
April 12
Kierra Nicole Sheppard, age 26, 2300 block of Orange Road, Culpeper; possession of controlled substances.
