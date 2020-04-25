This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
April 13
Isaac Mardoqveo Godinez-Sales, age 28, 700 block of Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery.
April 14
Shawn Adam Jones, age 28, 9300 block of General Winder Road, Rapidan; assault and battery of a family member.
Marcus Emmett Dean, age 43, 1900 block of O’Neils Road, Madison; probation violation.
Taleah Nicole Robinson, age 20, 12000 block of Calvert Street, Culpeper; concealment, altering the price of merchandise of a value less than $500.
April 15
Peter Douglas Oberndorf, age 22, 15000 block of Old House Court, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery of a family member.
Raegan Lacks Clatterbaugh, age 22, 200 block of Tryme Road, Reva; possession of marijuana.
April 17
Arthur J. Chasse III, age 51, 18000 block of Monitor Road, Culpeper; possession of controlled substances.
April 18
Elizabeth Marie Sabio, age 22, 12000 block of Randle Lane, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
April 19
Josue Saul Reyes-Rodriguez, age 27, 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
Yaquelin Yamileth Delgado Recinos, age 19, 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.