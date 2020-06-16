The official end of slavery came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on New Year’s Day in 1863.
Juneteenth celebrates the date of June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas—the westernmost Confederate state—were finally freed.
For the first time ever in Culpeper, the town and county governments have officially declared June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth Day. A weekend of related events are in the works as members of the local African-American community seek to educate, liberate and celebrate the country’s “second independence day.”
“Although it has long been celebrated in the African-American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans,” states the website of the National Museum of African American History & Culture, a Smithsonian institution on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “The historical legacy of Juneteenth shows the value of never giving hope in uncertain times.”
Juneteenth in Yowell Meadow
After helping organize the recent march and demonstration for racial justice in Culpeper in reaction to the May 25 police killing of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street, college student Brianna Reaves is taking a leading role in preparing for the 1st Ever Juneteenth Celebration taking place 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday in Yowell Meadow Park. Jordyn Clark is another organizer for the cultural program and is designing Juneteenth t-shirts.
There will be community basketball, free food and an opportunity for black people to step forward and speak about their success stories and challenges, said another co-organizer, Brandon Miles.
“I feel like all eyes are on us, especially what is going on in the world right now,” said Miles, a black entrepreneur, referring to how Juneteenth feels different this year. “People are paying attention. People are interested in learning. It couldn’t come at a more important and perfect time. This is basically the Civil Rights Movement in a modern time.”
Reaves said Black Americans have been forced to conform to traditions that exclude them and their history, like the Fourth of July. It’s full of red-white-and-blue paraphernalia and is celebrated for America’s liberty, justice and freedom, she said.
“Black people do not feel reflected in the celebration when we are still shot dead in the street,” said Reaves. “We may cook out or come to the park to watch fireworks, but do we see ourselves in the flag that is waved or in the songs that are sung? Juneteenth, however, is a celebration by and for black people … It celebrates and prioritizes black voices, black history and freedom. Now is the most important time for black people to learn their history and celebrate it, free from oppression.”
Black people have not truly obtained liberation in America, Reaves added. She hopes this Friday’s Juneteenth “Cel-liberation” will continue to fuel the movement with truth, pride and unity.
Those wishing to support the event can contact Dada Miles or Brianna Reaves on Facebook to volunteer or coordinate drop-off locations and times for donations of food, drinks, games and other supplies.
Juneteenth weekend sponsored by 1809 Restaurant
The newly opened, black-owned 1809 Restaurant & Lounge in Culpeper Town Square is also hosting a Juneteenth celebration—all weekend, starting with reggae music by Adwela Dawes Friday night. From 1 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, the entire community is invited to come out for games, food, video game tournaments and music inside and outside the local business.
“It’s going to be a family vibe for all races of people,” said 1809 Restaurant co-owner, 38-year-old Addison Deal, a 2000 graduate of Culpeper County High School who played on that year’s State Championship football team.
He and business partner Devin Mosley want to help share the history of Juneteenth and reach out to local youth. Nonprofit groups, vendors and performers are invited to take part; call Deal at 540/825-1268 or 540/522-9368 to sign up or for information.
Deal, who works in education during the day, partnered to open the new restaurant, specializing in soul food, in mid-January. Two months later, COVID-19 shut them down.
“We contemplated closing, but then it made us just be more creative, started coming up with different dishes, specials and opened up our radius for delivery to Orange, Madison, Warrenton, Reva,” he said. “We got a lot of love and support from people.”
Deal said they decided to host an official Juneteenth celebration in light of the continued fight for racial justice in America.
“I don’t want to go out there and riot, I don’t want to burn up nothing, I just want to educate young black men and women and let them know if you want to make a change, we have to change,” he said. “We need to become doctors, we need to become politicians, lawyers, that’s the only way we’re going to make a change. Or even for young men to become police officers, make change that way, that’s what we’re trying to preach.”
Deal never learned about Juneteenth during his years in Culpeper County Public Schools.
“A lot of kids don’t know the history … so we just want to spread that knowledge,” he said.
Asked about the death of George Floyd, Deal said, “We have to do better. We have to hold people accountable, including cops. Every cop is not bad. There are some good cops out there. The town cops work with us at the restaurant every weekend and they show us nothing but love. They work hand-in-hand with us.”
Saturday night at 1809 Restaurant & Lounge will be an 18-and-older Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest. To get in, wear all black clothes. Sunday will be a comedy show.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed making Juneteenth a paid state holiday.
“We are changing what we honor in Virginia,” he said during the afternoon briefing.
Juneteenth is a holiday that “is one step toward reconciliation,” Northam said, “a step toward the Virginia we want to be as we go forward … and want to leave for our children and grandchildren.”
An excerpt from the Juneteenth Resolution adopted by Culpeper Town Council and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors states, “WHEREAS, Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures;
“and WHEREAS, we pay tribute to the journey, we acknowledge the many roles and contributions of the African American spirit to our society; and WHEREAS, the faith and strength of character demonstrated by former slaves and the descendants of former slaves remain an example for all people of the United States …”
